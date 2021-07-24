Home Olympics 2021 Tokyo Olympics: Deepika, Pravin enter quarters in Archery Mixed Team event The Indian pair came from behind after trailing 3-1 in the match to defeat their opponents 5-3 and set a date with South Korea in the quarters. Team Sportstar 24 July, 2021 06:45 IST Pravin Jadhav and Deepika Kumari compete during the Mixed Team Eliminations. - GETTY IMAGES Team Sportstar 24 July, 2021 06:45 IST The Archery Mixed Team of Deepika Kumari and Pravin Jadhav booked their place in the quarterfinals after knocking out the Chinese Taipei duo of Lin Chia-En and Tang Chih-Chun. The Indian pair came from behind after trailing 3-1 in the match to defeat their opponents 5-3 and set a date with South Korea in the quarters. Needing a perfect 10 to win the tie-breaker, the Indian pair scored two 10's to seal the deal. Having scored maximum points in the men's qualification - ahead of Atanu Das and Tarundeep Rai - it was Pravin Jadhav who won the right to compete alongside Deepika in the Mixed Team Event. Read more stories on Olympics 2021. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :