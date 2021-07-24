Tokyo Olympics: Deepika, Pravin enter quarters in Archery Mixed Team event

The Archery Mixed Team of Deepika Kumari and Pravin Jadhav booked their place in the quarterfinals after knocking out the Chinese Taipei duo of Lin Chia-En and Tang Chih-Chun.

The Indian pair came from behind after trailing 3-1 in the match to defeat their opponents 5-3 and set a date with South Korea in the quarters.

Needing a perfect 10 to win the tie-breaker, the Indian pair scored two 10's to seal the deal.

Having scored maximum points in the men's qualification - ahead of Atanu Das and Tarundeep Rai - it was Pravin Jadhav who won the right to compete alongside Deepika in the Mixed Team Event.