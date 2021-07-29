Mary Kom knocked out of Tokyo Olympics in Round of 16

Mary Kom lost to Colombia's Ingrit Valencia to exit Tokyo Olympics in the Round of 16 on Thursday. The Indian lost 3-2 in a split decision against the 2016 Rio bronze medallist in the women's flyweight (51kg) category.

Mary Kom, the London Olympics bronze medallist, was aggressive in her stance right from the start but the Colombian, smarting from two losses to the Indian boxer in recent times, had her guard up and was up to the task with quick reflex punches. There was little to separate the two in terms of the style of play but Valencia, the Rio 2016 bronze medallist, managed to get the judges' attention with her punches. Four judges gave the Colombian the nod with perfect scores in Round 1.

Mary Kom came back with a vengeance in the second, landing clear punches and body blows to earn the favour of three judges, but Valencia held her ground in the third against a visibly tiring Mary Kom to earn her first win against the six-time world champion.

