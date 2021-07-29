Tokyo Olympics: India beats Argentina 3-1 to seal quarterfinal berth

The Indian men's national hockey team stormed into the quarterfinals of the Tokyo Olympic Games with a comprehensive 3-1 victory over defending champion Argentina in its penultimate Pool A match on Thursday.

After the first two quarters ended goalless, India broke the deadlock in the 43rd minute through Varun Kumar, before Vivek Sagar Prasad (58th) and Harmanpreet Singh (59th) struck in the closing minutes of the fourth quarter to seal the deal.

Argentina's lone goal, which was the equaliser, came from a penalty-corner conversion by Maico Casella in the 48th minute.

By virtue of this win, India (nine points) has sealed the second spot in its group with three wins and one loss from four games, just behind Australia (12) which has won all its matches so far.

Argentina (four) occupies the fifth spot in the six-team pool, only on goal difference, and needs to beat fourth-placed New Zealand in its final preliminary clash on Friday to stay in the hunt for a quarterfinal berth. Third-ranked Spain also has four points from the same number of outings.

The top-four sides will make the last-eight stage from each group. Meanwhile, India will also play host Japan, which is rooted to the bottom of the table, in its last pool game tomorrow.

(With inputs from PTI).