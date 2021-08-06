Home Olympic News Tokyo Olympics, Cycling: Harrie Lavreysen of the Netherlands wins gold in men's sprint Compatriot Jeffrey Hoogland took the silver medal with Britain's Jack Carlin beating Russian Denis Dmitriev for the bronze. Reuters IZU 06 August, 2021 15:44 IST Harrie Lavreysen and Jeffrey Hoogland of the Netherlands in action at the Tokyo Olympics. - REUTERS Reuters IZU 06 August, 2021 15:44 IST Harrie Lavreysen of the Netherlands won the gold medal in the Olympic men's sprint at the Izu Velodrome on Friday.Jeffrey Hoogland took the silver medal with Britain's Jack Carlin beating Russian Denis Dmitriev for the bronze. Click here for our full coverage of the Tokyo Olympics. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :