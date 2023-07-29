Indian sports news wrap, July 29

GOLF

Jeev makes cut at Senior Open, as Atwal and Randhawa miss out

India’s Jeev Milkha Singh survived some strong winds that kept switching directions to recover on the back nine of the challenging Royal Porthcawl Golf Club to make his first cut at the Senior Open Championships.

Jeev, who missed the cut last year at Gleneagles, was fourth after the first round, but slipped to T-48 after a round of 6-over 77.

Jeev gave away four bogeys and a double on the front nine and was in danger of missing cut.

He recovered well with two birdies on Par-3 15th and the Par-5 18th, which he had birdied on the first day also.

At 4-over he was down to T-48, but with the leader Steven Alker (71-68) at 4-under, the leaderboard was tight and Jeev could make a move on the weekend.

“It was brutal out there,. Though there was no rain, the wind made it really tough,” said Jeev, who won the 2012 Scottish Open in tough conditions a decade ago.

Things did not pan out well for the other two Indians in fray, Arjun Atwal and Jyoti Randhawa, who were making their Open debuts.

Atwal (78-76) and Jyoti, who came through the qualifiers, shot rounds of 76-78. Both missed the cut.

- PTI

Rackleton

Vikram, Chaufla, Nandal to shoulder India’s challenge at Racketlon World Championship

India has named a 16-member squad for the Racketlon World Championship beginning in Rotterdam on August 2.

Adarsh Vikram will captain India in the ‘World Cup’, which is the premier category in the competition.

Former badminton player Vikramaditya Chaufla and Siddharth Nandal, who won silver medals in the individual category in the last edition in Austria, are also part of the World Cup squad. The Indian team had won gold in the Nations Cup at the World Championship last year.

Racketlon is a combination sport in which the competitors are required to play four racket sports: table tennis, badminton, tennis and squash.

Prashant Sen, Adit Patel, Nikhil Mansukhani, Varun Motasha and Krishna B Kotak will be seen in the C category ‘Challenge Cup’. K A Aadith and K A Aadirai form the under-18 team.

K K Cheema, who is the president of Racketlon India Sports Association, will be the team manager.

- PTI