MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Indian sports news wrap, February 13

Here are all the updates, results and developments from the world of Indian sports on February 13.

Published : Feb 13, 2024 13:15 IST - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar

FOOTBALL

Sreenidi Deccan takes on TRAU

Sreenidi Deccan Football Club takes on Tiddim Road Athletic Union (TRAU) Football Club of Manipur in a at the Deccan Arena stadium here on Wednesday.

The Deccan Warriors are currently fourth in points table but a victory could take them up to second place while TRAU are languishing at the bottom.

Sreenidi Deccan left it very late to snatch a winner against Churchill Brothers last time and Vaz Pinto acknowledged the importance of such a morale boost.

“It showed me that the players were ready to fight until the final whistle and also kept their focus to stick to the game plan, keeping possession and winning second balls,” head coach Carlos Vaz Pinto said.

Sreenidi Deccan found itself seven points adrift of I-League leader Mohammedan SC at the mid-season break but a win here could see them close the gap to two points.

 “We can only focus on what is in our control and that is our own game plan. The league is a marathon where all matches are difficult so it is important to be consistent and keep picking up points.” said Vaz Pinto.

Sreenidi Deccan trounced TRAU 5-0 in the corresponding fixture earlier this season but Vaz Pinto is not taking anything for granted.

“They have a very good coach who deserved to win the Best Coach Award last season for what he achieved with the resources at his disposal. They have not had the best of seasons but they have the ability to turn it around and we need to prepare for that,” he said.

Midfielder Brandon signed from Punjab FC on the January transfer window deadline day and the two-time I-League champion is looking forward to make his debut for Sreenidi Deccan.

“I am excited to be here. Everyone is very friendly and gives their best to be successful. We must treat every game like a final if we are to win,” he said.

-V.V. Subrahmanyam

Related Topics

I-League /

Sreenidi Deccan FC

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Indian sports news wrap, February 13
    Team Sportstar
  2. FIH Pro League: India Women go down 1-2 against China
    Uthra Ganesan
  3. Ranji Trophy: Vijay Shankar says ‘one of the finest chases’ after Tamil Nadu nearly pulls off 355-run chase vs Karnataka
    S. Dipak Ragav
  4. Former Indian cricket team captain Dattajirao Gaekwad passes away
    Team Sportstar
  5. Saurabh Tiwary to retire from professional cricket after Jharkhand’s final Ranji Trophy match
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Never past your prime: age is just a number!

Ayon Sengupta
One for the record books: Sinner became the first Italian man to capture a Grand Slam singles title since Adriano Panatta won the 1976 French Open and the youngest men’s AO champion since Novak Djokovic in 2008.

Australian Open 2024 review: Sinner breaks through, Sabalenka reaffirms dominance

Paul Fein
+ SEE all Stories

More on More Sports

  1. Indian sports news wrap, February 13
    Team Sportstar
  2. Indian sports news wrap, February 12
    Team Sportstar
  3. Paris 2024 unveils purpose-built Olympics venue in city, five months ahead of Olympics
    AP
  4. Indian sports news wrap, February 11
    Team Sportstar
  5. Indian sports news wrap, February 10
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Indian sports news wrap, February 13
    Team Sportstar
  2. FIH Pro League: India Women go down 1-2 against China
    Uthra Ganesan
  3. Ranji Trophy: Vijay Shankar says ‘one of the finest chases’ after Tamil Nadu nearly pulls off 355-run chase vs Karnataka
    S. Dipak Ragav
  4. Former Indian cricket team captain Dattajirao Gaekwad passes away
    Team Sportstar
  5. Saurabh Tiwary to retire from professional cricket after Jharkhand’s final Ranji Trophy match
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment