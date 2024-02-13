Indian sports news wrap, February 13

FOOTBALL

Sreenidi Deccan takes on TRAU

Sreenidi Deccan Football Club takes on Tiddim Road Athletic Union (TRAU) Football Club of Manipur in a at the Deccan Arena stadium here on Wednesday.

The Deccan Warriors are currently fourth in points table but a victory could take them up to second place while TRAU are languishing at the bottom.

Sreenidi Deccan left it very late to snatch a winner against Churchill Brothers last time and Vaz Pinto acknowledged the importance of such a morale boost.

“It showed me that the players were ready to fight until the final whistle and also kept their focus to stick to the game plan, keeping possession and winning second balls,” head coach Carlos Vaz Pinto said.

Sreenidi Deccan found itself seven points adrift of I-League leader Mohammedan SC at the mid-season break but a win here could see them close the gap to two points.

“We can only focus on what is in our control and that is our own game plan. The league is a marathon where all matches are difficult so it is important to be consistent and keep picking up points.” said Vaz Pinto.

Sreenidi Deccan trounced TRAU 5-0 in the corresponding fixture earlier this season but Vaz Pinto is not taking anything for granted.

“They have a very good coach who deserved to win the Best Coach Award last season for what he achieved with the resources at his disposal. They have not had the best of seasons but they have the ability to turn it around and we need to prepare for that,” he said.

Midfielder Brandon signed from Punjab FC on the January transfer window deadline day and the two-time I-League champion is looking forward to make his debut for Sreenidi Deccan.

“I am excited to be here. Everyone is very friendly and gives their best to be successful. We must treat every game like a final if we are to win,” he said.

-V.V. Subrahmanyam