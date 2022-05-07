Abhinav Deshwal wins men’s 10m air pistol gold at Deaflympics

India won its second gold medal in shooting at the ongoing 24th Deaflympics in Caxias do Sul, Brazil, with Abhinav Deshwal claiming the men's 10m air pistol title.

The 15-year-old from Roorkee, Uttarakhand, was tied with silver winning Ukranian Oleksii Lazebnyk at 234.2 points apiece at the end of the 24-shot final, before winning gold in a shoot-off where he shot a 10.3 to his opponent's 9.7.

Chinese Taipei's Hsu Ming-Jui won the bronze.

Abhinav made the top eight final round after finishing second in the 60-shot qualification round with a score of 575 out of 600. He was tied on points there too with Kim Kihyeon, but the Korean topped on account of more inner 10s.

Shubham Vashist, the second Indian in the field, also made it to the finals, finishing sixth with a score of 563. He bowed out in the same position in the finals as well.