MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Sportstar Cover June 24.jpg

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Shooters Ganemat, Darsha make cut for Asian Games, World Championships

Ganemat Sekhon and Darsha Rathore have been included in the proposed list of shooters for the ISSF World Championships in Azerbaijan and the Asian Games.

Published : Jun 25, 2023 16:16 IST , New Delhi - 2 MINS READ

PTI
Ganemat Sekhon makes cut for Asian Games 2022 and ISSF World Championship.
Ganemat Sekhon makes cut for Asian Games 2022 and ISSF World Championship. | Photo Credit: SAI Media | Twitter
infoIcon

Ganemat Sekhon makes cut for Asian Games 2022 and ISSF World Championship. | Photo Credit: SAI Media | Twitter

Ganemat Sekhon, the 22-year-old shotgun exponent to win India’s first skeet medal at a World Cup, and Darsha Rathore have been included in the proposed list of shooters for the ISSF World Championships in Azerbaijan and the Asian Games scheduled in Hangzhou, China from September 23.

The third skeet shooter in the women’s category for both major events is Parinaaz Dhaliwal.

Ganemat, the first Indian woman skeet shooter to win a medal in the junior World Championships and the first to win a World Cup bronze, had last month added a World Cup silver in Almaty, Kazakhstan.

Darsha has made the outing even more memorable, clinching bronze in Almaty, which meant that India had two senior individual medals in women’s skeet at the World Cup for the first time.

ALSO READ
National shooting selection trials: Gurpreet Singh leads first stage 25-metre rapid fire pistol

The men’s skeet team for the Asian Games and World Championships comprises 2014 Asian Championships silver medallist in junior category Anantjeet Singh Naruka, Angad Vir Singh Bajwa and Gurjoat Singh Khangura.

Veteran Indian skeet shooter, Olympian and multiple time national champion Mairaj Ahmed Khan has not made the cut for the two competitions.

As per the National Rifle Association of India (NRAI) norms, the scores of four trials and a few international competitions in the first half of 2023 were taken into consideration for the selection of the team.

In the men’s trap section, Prithviraj Tondaimal, veteran Zoravar Singh Sandhu and Olympian Kynan Chenai have made the cut, while 2006 World Champion Manavjit Singh Sandhu has been unable to secure a berth, finishing fifth in the overall tally.

Tamil Nadu’s Prithviraj, in fact had emerged winner in the fourth national selection trials for shotgun held recently in Bhopal.

In women’s trap, Manisha Keer, Preeti Rajak and Rajeshwari Kumari are the three shooters to secure their spots for the big-ticket competitions, while two big names -- Shreyasi Singh and Shagun Chaudhary -- have missed out.

Punjab’s Rajeshwari was at her best in the finals of the fourth round of trials in Bhopal, with a score of 48 en route to claiming the crucial victory.

Squads:
World Championships in Baku, Azerbaijan
Trap (Men) Prithviraj Tondaiman, Kynan Chenai, Zoravar Singh Sandhu.
(Women) Manisha Keer, Preeti Rajak, Rajeshwari Kumari.
Skeet: (Men) Aanatjeet Singh Naruka, Angad Vir Singh Bajwa, Gurjoat Singh Khangura. (Women) Ganemat Sekhon, Parinaaz Dhaliwal, Darsha Rathore.
Trap Mixed team: Prithviraj Tondaiman/Manisha Keer and Kynan Chenai/Preeti Rajak.
Skeet Mixed team: Anantjeet Singh Naruka/Ganemat Sekhon and Angad Vir Singh Bajwa/Parinaaz Dhaliwal.
Asian Games in Hangzhou
Trap (Men) Prithviraj Tondaiman, Kynan Chenai, Zoravar Singh Sandhu. (Women) Manisha Keer, Preeti Rajak, Rajeshwari Kumari.
Skeet: (Men) Anantjeet Singh Naruka, Angad Vir Singh Bajwa, Gurjoat Singh Khangura. (Women) Ganemat Sekhon, Parinaaz Dhaliwal, Darsha Rathore.
Skeet Mixed team: Anantjeet Singh Naruka/Ganemat Sekhon and Angad Vir Singh Bajwa/Parinaaz Dhaliwal.

Related Topics

Asian Games /

Ganemat Sekhon /

ISSF World Championships /

2022 Asian Games

Latest on Sportstar

  1. India’s 1983 World Cup triumph: Where were you when Kapil’s Devils made history?
    Team Sportstar
  2. Han clinches first Asian Tour win at Korea Open
    AFP
  3. Shooters Ganemat, Darsha make cut for Asian Games, World Championships
    PTI
  4. Women’s Ashes 2023 Nottingham Test Day 4 Live Score- AUS 128/1, leads by 138 runs: Cross removes Litchfield
    Team Sportstar
  5. MPL 2023: Hinganekar shines as Ratnagiri Jets beats Chhatrapati Sambhaji Kings
    Amol Karhadkar
READ MORE STORIES

Back from the brink and how! The stunning return of Hardik Pandya

Amol Karhadkar
Favourites all the way: Gokulam Kerala was the strongest team in the tournament. 

Three times the cheer: How Gokulam Kerala made Indian Women’s League its own

Aashin Prasad
+ SEE all Stories

More on Shooting

  1. Shooters Ganemat, Darsha make cut for Asian Games, World Championships
    PTI
  2. National shooting selection trials: Gurpreet Singh leads first stage 25-metre rapid fire pistol
    Kamesh Srinivasan
  3. NRAI aims to strengthen foundation through education program for coaches and judges
    Kamesh Srinivasan
  4. NRAI seeks to appoint new coaches for shotgun
    Kamesh Srinivasan
  5. From Deaflympics gold medallist to ISSF Junior World champion: The story of Dhanush Srikanth
    V. V. Subrahmanyam
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. India’s 1983 World Cup triumph: Where were you when Kapil’s Devils made history?
    Team Sportstar
  2. Han clinches first Asian Tour win at Korea Open
    AFP
  3. Shooters Ganemat, Darsha make cut for Asian Games, World Championships
    PTI
  4. Women’s Ashes 2023 Nottingham Test Day 4 Live Score- AUS 128/1, leads by 138 runs: Cross removes Litchfield
    Team Sportstar
  5. MPL 2023: Hinganekar shines as Ratnagiri Jets beats Chhatrapati Sambhaji Kings
    Amol Karhadkar
READ MORE STORIES

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment