India dominates air rifle mixed team events at Asian Airgun championship

It was another memorable day for India as it won three of the four gold medals in the Asian Airgun championship in Daegu, Korea, on Monday.

Mehuli Ghosh and Arjun Babuta beat the second Indian team of Elavenil Valarivan and Kiran Jadhav 16-10 for the mixed air rifle gold.

It was the same story in the junior mixed air rifle team event as Divyansh Singh Panwar and Ramita Jindal beat the second Indian team of Nancy and Sri Karthik Sabari Raj 17-11 for the gold.

In the youth men’s air pistol, Sandeep Bishnoi beat Venjamin Nikitin of Uzbekistan 16-8 for the gold.

However, in the youth women’s air pistol event, Kanishka Dagar won the bronze medal, as two Koreans walked away with the gold and silver.

The results:

Air pistol:

Youth men: 1. Sandeep Bishnoi 16 (251.7) 569; 2. Veniamin Nikitin (Uzb) 8 (248.6) 573; 3. Kim Dongbin (Kor) 247.5 (575); 4. Sahil 247.4 (578); 7. Amit Sharma 146.1 (573).

Youth women: 1. Oh Ye Jin (Kor) 17 (250.5) 566; 2. Kim Yeonwoo (Kor) 9 (246.2) 568; 3. Kanishka Dagar 239.6 (564); 4. Yashasvi Joshi 239.3 (564); 6. Harmandeep Kaur 191.2 (560).

Air rifle:

Mixed team: 1. India (Mehuli Ghosh, Arjun Babuta) 16 (631.0); 2. India-2 (Elavenil Valarivan, Kiran Jadhav) 10 (630.9); 3. Korea 16 (627.7), 4. Japan 10 (629.8); 3. Kazakhstan 16 (628.5), 4. Singapore 10 (628.7).

Mixed junior team: 1. India (Divyansh Singh Panwar, Ramita Jindal) 17 (628.9); 2. India-2 (Nancy, Sri Karthik Sabari Raj) 11 (629.9); 3. Korea-2 16 (626.8), 4. Kazakhstan 10 (621.7); 3. Korea 17 (622.9), 4. Uzbekistan 9 (625.2).