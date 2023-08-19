Indian men’s skeet shooters falter at World Championship

The Indian men’s skeet team was clearly off-target, finishing 14th in the ISSF World Championship in Baku on Saturday.

Angad Veer Singh Bajwa shot 121, Anant Jeet Singh Naruka 120 and Gurjoat Khangura 115 after five rounds of 25 shots each to aggregate 356.

The USA team, comprising Vincent Hancock (125), Christian Elliott (123) an Dustan Taylor (121), clinched the team gold with a score of 369, while Greece bagged the silver medal with an aggregate of 366.

Powerhouse Italy was a close third with a total of 365 by its three-member team.

In the individual category too, where the scores from the five rounds of 25 shots each are counted towards qualifying for the six-shooter finals, none of the three Indians was placed in the top-25.

Bajwa (121) was placed 29th after the qualification round, while Anant Jeet (120) was 44th and Gurjoat (115) was 95th.