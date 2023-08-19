MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Indian men’s skeet shooters falter at World Championship

Angad Veer Singh Bajwa shot 121, Anant Jeet Singh Naruka 120 and Gurjoat Khangura 115 after five rounds of 25 shots each to aggregate 356 as India finished 14th on Saturday.

Published : Aug 19, 2023 15:31 IST , Baku (Azerbaijan) - 1 MIN READ

PTI
India’s men’s skeet team finished 14th in the ISSF World Championships.
India’s men’s skeet team finished 14th in the ISSF World Championships. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

India’s men’s skeet team finished 14th in the ISSF World Championships. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

The Indian men’s skeet team was clearly off-target, finishing 14th in the ISSF World Championship in Baku on Saturday.

Angad Veer Singh Bajwa shot 121, Anant Jeet Singh Naruka 120 and Gurjoat Khangura 115 after five rounds of 25 shots each to aggregate 356.

The USA team, comprising Vincent Hancock (125), Christian Elliott (123) an Dustan Taylor (121), clinched the team gold with a score of 369, while Greece bagged the silver medal with an aggregate of 366.

ALSO READ
ISSF World Championship: India clinches mixed team air pistol gold

Powerhouse Italy was a close third with a total of 365 by its three-member team.

In the individual category too, where the scores from the five rounds of 25 shots each are counted towards qualifying for the six-shooter finals, none of the three Indians was placed in the top-25.

Bajwa (121) was placed 29th after the qualification round, while Anant Jeet (120) was 44th and Gurjoat (115) was 95th.

Related Topics

ISSF World Championships

Latest on Sportstar

  1. FIFA Women’s World Cup: England reaches final despite key injuries
    AP
  2. ISSF World Championship: India clinches mixed team air pistol gold
    Kamesh Srinivasan
  3. FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023: Building on Barcelona’s success, Spain is playing its first final against England
    AP
  4. The Last Word: Empathy is important
    Suresh Menon
  5. World Athletics Championships 2023 Live Updates: Sable fails to qualify for Steeplechase final; Indians in action on Day one, Latest Results
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Asian Champions Trophy hockey 2023 review: Concerns remain, but Fulton’s vision is taking shape

Uthra Ganesan
Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey is optimistic about the men’s team’s future under new head coach Craig Fulton.

Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey: World wants to see India vs Pakistan contests; still a charm to it 

Aashin Prasad
+ SEE all Stories

More on Shooting

  1. Indian men’s skeet shooters falter at World Championship
    PTI
  2. ISSF World Championship: India clinches mixed team air pistol gold
    Kamesh Srinivasan
  3. Indian rifle shooters in mixed team event falter at ISSF World Championship
    PTI
  4. Indian men bag 10m air pistol team bronze at ISSF World Championship
    Kamesh Srinivasan
  5. Paris Olympics quotas in mind for India’s World Shooting Championship squad
    Kamesh Srinivasan
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. FIFA Women’s World Cup: England reaches final despite key injuries
    AP
  2. ISSF World Championship: India clinches mixed team air pistol gold
    Kamesh Srinivasan
  3. FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023: Building on Barcelona’s success, Spain is playing its first final against England
    AP
  4. The Last Word: Empathy is important
    Suresh Menon
  5. World Athletics Championships 2023 Live Updates: Sable fails to qualify for Steeplechase final; Indians in action on Day one, Latest Results
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment