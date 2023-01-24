Shooting

Indian teams announced for Cairo, Bhopal shooting World Cups; Manu, Rhythm make cut

Manu Bhaker and Rhythm Sangwan found their way into both the air pistol and sports pistol entries for the two shooting World Cups in Cairo and Bhopal.

Kamesh Srinivasan
24 January, 2023 18:34 IST
File Photo: Manu Bhaker from Haryana won three gold medals in the 65th National Shooting Championship competition in 10-meter Pistol Events, at MP Shooting Academy in Bhopal on December 12, 2022. | Photo Credit: A.M.FARUQU/The Hindu

In the list of shooters announced by the National Rifle Association of India, on considering the scores of the national championship and the two selection trials, both Manu and Rhythm were streets ahead of the rest of the pack in the 25-metre sports pistol. They were joined by Esha Singh, who was more than a point ahead of Abhidnya Patil in the averages.

In air pistol, however, it was national champion Divya TS, who was on top, followed by Manu and Rhythm at a distance. Esha Singh missed out as she was fourth, more than a point behind, in the averages.

In rapid fire pistol, Vijayveer Sidhu was unavailable for the Cairo World Cup, and thus the fourth-placed Bhavesh Shekhawat gets a chance to make the team along with Anish Bhanwala and Ankur Goel. Vijayveer will join the team for the Bhopal World Cup.

That is the only difference in the Indian squad for the two World Cups, which are scheduled to be staged from February 17 and March 20, respectively.

In women’s air rifle, Hriday Hazarika has managed to get the No.1 spot ahead of the reigning world champion Rudrankksh Patil, and the former world No.1, Olympian Divyansh Singh Panwar.

In women’s air rifle, Tilottama Ssen, Narmada Nithin and Ramita Jindal have made the cut, ahead of top shooters like Ellavenil Valarivan, Mehuli Ghosh, Meghana Sajjanar and Shriyanka Sadangi.

In men’s air pistol, Sumit Raman pipped Arjun Singh Cheema by 0.16 point in the averages to take third place behind Sarabjot Singh and Varun Tomar. Shiva Narwal also missed out narrowly following a 576 in the second trial.

With the World Cups not offering any Olympic quota places, it would only be a chance for the shooters to sharpen their efficiency in the global arena.

The team
Men
Air rifle: Hriday Hazarika, Rudrankksh Patil, Divyansh Singh Panwar.
Rifle 3P: Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar, Swapnil Kusale, Akhil Sheoran.
Air pistol: Sarabjot Singh, Varun Tomar, Sumit Raman.
Rapid fire pistol: Anish Bhanwala, Ankur Goel, Bhavesh Shekhawat.
Women
Air rifle: Tilottama Sen, Narmada Nithin, Ramita Jindal.
Rifle 3P: Anjum Moudgil, Sift Kaur Samra, Manini Kaushik.
Air pistol: Divya TS, Rhythm Sangwan, Manu Bhaker.
Sports pistol: Manu Bhaker, Rhythm Sangwan, Esha Singh.

