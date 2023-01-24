‘Cool concept’: International players elated with prospect of Hockey India League return

The possibility of the resumption of the Hockey India League (HIL) has excited international players from across the globe.

Players from across the world participating in the ongoing Hockey World Cup in Odisha sounded keen at the prospect of the HIL, which began in 2013, getting revived after six years.

On resumption of HIL:

Agustin Bugallo, Argentina

Imagine, the best players in the world playing in the same league! It is one of the most important competitions in the world, like the Belgium league. I play in the Spanish league.

Eddie Ockenden, Australia

Hockey India League will be fantastic. I had a really great experience, very fond memories, and a great time here. I would love to have that get going for hockey in India as well. It well supported young players in India. I really had a positive experience. I hope they can get it back going again. If it happens, it will be great.

Jethro Eustice, South Africa

I was listening to the FIH live stream on Instagram and they were talking about that only. It’s an exciting opportunity. It’s going to be a tight schedule to try and fit it into the international hockey calendar, but there are a lot of us who can have a lot of opportunities. We had quite a few who played in it like Austin Smith and Reid Ross. It will be a good opportunity for this group to come and play here. Great to play hockey in this beautiful country

Connor Beauchamp, South Africa

One hundred per cent! I was very young when the last time it was held, so to get some opportunity will be amazing. The support of hockey in India is amazing. We don’t get that back home, so that would be incredible.

Christopher Ruhr, Germany

I would really like it to come back, and I would really like to play in it. In Europe, we don’t have fanatic people for hockey, so it’s a nice experience to play in India. The experience also to playing with Indian players, we don’t have them in Europe. It’s a different style in which you can learn from them, and they can also learn from you.

Alexander Hendrickx, Belgium

I thought it was a cool concept. Playing in front of full stadiums and with people whom you don’t normally play with. So, I would love to see it back. I had not made my debut with the national team the last time when it was played. It depends on the planning [on the length of the tournament]. We have the Pro League, and the Olympics coming up. The timing of the competition is important where we are able to go for it. It’s a pretty packed calendar but it’s not necessarily bad. Normal working people also don’t have that many holidays. But sometimes it is difficult playing two Pro League matches in one country and then returning to play in the club competition.

Nicholas Bandurak, England

You better believe I will be putting my name in for it if they want me. I used to watch every game as much as I could growing up. I remember watching some of those games very, very fondly. It was an unbelievable tournament. So, I would love to see it as part of the programme and love to be a part of it.

It will be tough with the schedule, but if you bring the best players together it’s not going to be detrimental to your hockey. It has its benefits as much as the general excitement and commercial side that comes with the tournament itself.