Shooting

ISSF World Cup 2023: Rhythm Sangwan wins women’s 10m air pistol bronze

Rhythm Sangwan won bronze in the women's 10m air pistol at the International Shooting Sport Federation World Cup 2023 in Baku, Azerbaijan on Wednesday.

Team Sportstar
Chennai 10 May, 2023 18:47 IST
File Photo of Rhythm Sangwan.

File Photo of Rhythm Sangwan. | Photo Credit: VIJAY SONEJI

India’s Rhythm Sangwan won bronze in the women’s 10m air pistol at the International Shooting Sport Federation World Cup 2023 in Baku, Azerbaijan on Wednesday.

Sangwan scored a total of 219.1 points.

Anna Korakaki and Olena Kostevych won the gold and silver medals with 241.3 and 240.6 points, respectively.

Her compatriot, Sarabjot Singh missed bronze as he scored 198.9 points in the men’s 10m air pistol category. Sajad Poorhosseini, Oleh Omelchuk and Robin Walter won gold, silver and bronze with 240.2, 239.8 and 217.6 points.

