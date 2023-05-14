Shooting

ISSF World Cup: Manini Kaushik finishes sixth in women’s 50m rifle 3P

Manini Kaushik made the women’s 50-metre rifle 3-position final but placed sixth in the World Cup in Baku, Azerbaijan, on Sunday.

Team Sportstar
NEW DELHI 14 May, 2023 20:21 IST
File Photo of Vijayveer Sidhu.

File Photo of Vijayveer Sidhu. | Photo Credit: VIJAY SONEJI

She was the only Indian to make the final on the last day of competition, as the men’s 25-metre rapid fire pistol shooters failed to make the cut.

Manini qualified in the sixth place with a score of 579 and missed progress after shooting 415.6 in the final. Seonaid Mcintosh of Britain also shot 579 in qualification but managed to climb to the gold spot as she outclassed the field with a score of 467.0.

In men’s rapid fire pistol, Vijayveer Sidhu shot 580 and missed the final by one point. He had shot 293 in the first stage and 287 in the second stage of qualification.

Li Yuehong of China bagged the gold as he beat Clement Bessaguet of France 33-32, after having qualified in the third place with a score of 583.

India finished second on the medals tale with one gold, two silver and a bronze medal. China topped with four gold, a silver and two bronze medals. Iran, Czech Republic, Britain, Greece and Hungary were the other teams to win a gold medal each.

The results:
Men: 25m rapid fire pistol: 1. Li Yuehong (Chn) 33 (583); 2. Clement Bessaguet (Fra) 32 (587); 3. Florian Peter (Ger) 27 (590); 10. Vijayveer Sidhu 580; 14. Anish Bhanwala 579; 45. Ankur Goel 566; RPO: Adarsh Singh 578; Arpit Goel 564.
Women: 50m rifle 3-position: 1. Seonaid Mcintosh (GBR) 467.0 (579); 2. Jeanette Duestad (Nor) 463.6 (584); 3. Lisa Mueller (Ger) 448.9 (587); 6. Manini Kaushik 415.6 (579); 20. Anjum Moudgil 573; 28. Sift Kaur Samra 571; RPO: Shriyanka Sadangi 572; Nischal 569.

