Shooting

Rhythm Sangwan breaks record in 25m pistol event at ISSF World Cup

With a score of 595 in the qualification round, Sangwan bettered the previous best of 594, set by Bulgaria’s Diana Iorgova in 1994.

Team Sportstar
CHENNAI 13 May, 2023 12:37 IST
FILE PHOTO: Rhythm Sangwan poses with her medals won during the 65th National Shooting Championship.

FILE PHOTO: Rhythm Sangwan poses with her medals won during the 65th National Shooting Championship. | Photo Credit: AM FARUQUI

Indian shooter Rhythm Sangwan registered the highest-ever score in women’s 25m pistol event when she recorded 595 in the qualification round at the ISSF World Cup in Baku on Saturday.

ISSF World Cup 2023: Rhythm Sangwan wins women’s 10m air pistol bronze

Sangwan bettered the previous best of 594, set by Bulgaria’s Diana Iorgova in 1994. China’s Luna Tao and Germany’s Doreen Vennekamp had also equalled the tally in 2002 and 2023, respectively.

The 19-year-old, however, finished eighth in the final with an overall score of 10. Sangwan missed all five shots in the first series and was always playing catch up.

Earlier in the competition, Sangwan had secured a bronze medal in the 10m air pistol event.

