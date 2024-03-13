MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

WSPS Para Shooting World Cup: Manish Narwal dominates with two silvers

Narwal shot 236.7 to finish behind Chao Yang of China (240.3), who claimed the top step on the podium, while Korea’s Jeongdu Jo of Korea settled for bronze (214.7) in the individual section.

Published : Mar 13, 2024 18:36 IST , NEW DELHI - 1 MIN READ

PTI
FILE PHOTO: India’s Manish Narwal in action.
FILE PHOTO: India’s Manish Narwal in action. | Photo Credit: PTI
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: India’s Manish Narwal in action. | Photo Credit: PTI

Star Indian para shooter Manish Narwal won a silver medal each in the men’s 10m air pistol (SH1) individual and team events at the WSPS Para Shooting World Cup here on Wednesday.

Narwal shot 236.7 to finish behind Chao Yang of China (240.3), who claimed the top step on the podium, while Korea’s Jeongdu Jo of Korea settled for bronze (214.7) in the individual section.

The World Champion para shooter then joined forces with Rudransh Khandelwal and Sanjeev Giri to fetch the silver in the P1 men’s team 10m air pistol (SH1) event.

Earlier, Narwal had shot 574 to finish third in the qualification round, while Khandelwal (564), Giri (559), and Singhraj (546) failed to advance to the individual final.

In the other events of the day, Indians failed to make it to the final eight of the R7 men’s 50m rifle 3 positions (SH1) category, with Rakesh Nidagundi being the best performer in the qualification round, finishing 14th.

As for the R8-wwomen’s 50m rifle 3 positions (SH1), India’s Paralympic gold medalist Avani Lekhara finished fifth with a final score of 418.6.

Her Indian counterpart, Mona Agarwal, finished a spot below her with a score of 407.9.

Related Topics

Para Shooting World Cup /

Manish Narwal

Latest on Sportstar

  1. WSPS Para Shooting World Cup: Manish Narwal dominates with two silvers
    PTI
  2. IPL 2024: All you need to know about hat-tricks in the Indian Premier League
    Team Sportstar
  3. Kerala Blasters vs Mohun Bagan Super Giant ISL Live Score: KBFC vs MBSG match updates, streaming info
    Team Sportstar
  4. Which teams have qualified for the UEFA Champions League 2023-24 quarterfinals so far?
    Team Sportstar
  5. DC-W vs GG-W Live score updates WPL 2024: Toss at 7:00 PM, Delhi aims to continue winning momentum
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

I am expecting two badminton medals in Paris, says Olympian Aparna Popat

Aparna Popat
Tamil Nadu’s Baba Indrajith and Vijay Shankar run between the wickets during the Ranji Trophy match between Tamil Nadu and Karnataka at M.A. Chidambaram Stadium.

Ranji Trophy 2023-24: No dearth of drama as India’s premier First-Class tournament heads into knockouts

Dhruva Prasad
+ SEE all Stories

More on Shooting

  1. WSPS Para Shooting World Cup: Manish Narwal dominates with two silvers
    PTI
  2. Indian shooters ready for Paris Olympics, says coach Suma Shirur
    Shayan Acharya
  3. Para Shooting World Cup: Rudransh Khandelwal wins silver in mixed 50m pistol event
    PTI
  4. Para Shooting World Cup: Mona-Aadithya pair clinches rifle mixed team silver
    PTI
  5. Para Shooting World Cup: Mona Agarwal wins 10m air rifle gold, clinches Paris Paralympic quota for India
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. WSPS Para Shooting World Cup: Manish Narwal dominates with two silvers
    PTI
  2. IPL 2024: All you need to know about hat-tricks in the Indian Premier League
    Team Sportstar
  3. Kerala Blasters vs Mohun Bagan Super Giant ISL Live Score: KBFC vs MBSG match updates, streaming info
    Team Sportstar
  4. Which teams have qualified for the UEFA Champions League 2023-24 quarterfinals so far?
    Team Sportstar
  5. DC-W vs GG-W Live score updates WPL 2024: Toss at 7:00 PM, Delhi aims to continue winning momentum
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment