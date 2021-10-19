National shooting championship to be held in Delhi, Bhopal and Patiala

The 64th National Shooting Championships will be staged in Delhi, Bhopal and Patiala over the next two months.

The pistol events are scheduled to be held at the Dr Karni Singh Shooting Range, Tughlakabad, from November 18 to December 6.

The rifle events will be staged at the MP State shooting academy, Goregaon, Bhopal, from November 25 to December 10.

The shotgun events of trap, double trap and skeet events will be hosted at the New Moti Bagh Gun Club, Patiala, from November 22 to December 14.