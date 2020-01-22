Shooting

National Shotgun Trials: Lakshay Sheoran wins men's trap final

After just about making the final with 118, Lakshay Sheoran shot 47 in the final, to beat Kynan Chenai by three points.

Team Sportstar Team Sportstar
NEW DELHI 22 January, 2020 21:01 IST

File photo: Lakshay Sheoran shot 47 to beat Kynan Chenai in the men's trap final.

Team Sportstar Team Sportstar
NEW DELHI 22 January, 2020 21:01 IST

Asian Games silver medallist Lakshay Sheoran sprang a surprise on Olympian Kynan Chenai and qualification topper Vivaan Kapoor by winning the final in men’s trap in the second National shotgun selection trials at the Dr. Karni Singh Shooting Range, Tughlakabad, on Wednesday.

After just about making the final with 118, one point better than Fahd Sultan and Ankur Mittal, Lakshay shot 47 in the final, to beat Kynan by three points. Bhowneesh Mendiratta, Anant Shivan Pratap Singh and Aakash Kushwaha were the others to make the final.

Read: The making of sharp shooters, now in Olympics race

Vivaan Kapoor recovered to top the junior section, as he beat Shapath
Bharadwaj 3-2 in the shoot-off after the two were tied on 42 in the final. It was a commendable fare from the young Shapath, a double trap specialist, to climb to the top in the final after having just about qualified with 114.

In women’s trap, Olympian Shagun Chowdhary beat qualification topper
Rajeshwari Kumari (118) 5-4 in the shoot-off after the two were tied on 42 in the final.

World Cup silver medallist Seema Tomar came third, ahead of Manisha Keer, Pragati Dubey and Kirti Gupta.

Kirti topped the junior event ahead of Sabeera Haris and Aadya Tripathi, after topping qualification with 113.

The results

Trap

Men: 1. Lakshay Sheoran 47 (118); 2. Kynan Chenai 44 (120); 3. Vivaan
Kapoor 35 (122).

Women: 1. Shagun Chowdhary 42(5) 111; 2. Rajeshwari Kumari 42(4) 118; 3. Seema Tomar 31 (115).

Junior men: 1. Vivaan Kapoor 42(3) 122; 2. Shapath Bharadwaj 42(2) 114; 3. Shardul Vihan 33 (116).

Junior women: 1. Kirti Gupta 44 (113); 2. Sabeera Haris 41 (106); 3. Aadya Tripathi 32 (106).

 Related