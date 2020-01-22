National Shotgun Trials: Lakshay Sheoran wins men's trap final

Asian Games silver medallist Lakshay Sheoran sprang a surprise on Olympian Kynan Chenai and qualification topper Vivaan Kapoor by winning the final in men’s trap in the second National shotgun selection trials at the Dr. Karni Singh Shooting Range, Tughlakabad, on Wednesday.

After just about making the final with 118, one point better than Fahd Sultan and Ankur Mittal, Lakshay shot 47 in the final, to beat Kynan by three points. Bhowneesh Mendiratta, Anant Shivan Pratap Singh and Aakash Kushwaha were the others to make the final.

Vivaan Kapoor recovered to top the junior section, as he beat Shapath

Bharadwaj 3-2 in the shoot-off after the two were tied on 42 in the final. It was a commendable fare from the young Shapath, a double trap specialist, to climb to the top in the final after having just about qualified with 114.

In women’s trap, Olympian Shagun Chowdhary beat qualification topper

Rajeshwari Kumari (118) 5-4 in the shoot-off after the two were tied on 42 in the final.

World Cup silver medallist Seema Tomar came third, ahead of Manisha Keer, Pragati Dubey and Kirti Gupta.

Kirti topped the junior event ahead of Sabeera Haris and Aadya Tripathi, after topping qualification with 113.