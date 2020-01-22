More Sports Shooting Shooting Apurvi Chandela and Divyansh Singh Panwar begin season with gold medals World Championship silver medallist Anjum Moudgil won the bronze in air rifle 1, after being on par with Apurvi Chandela, in qualification. Team Sportstar New Delhi 22 January, 2020 20:14 IST Apurvi Chandela (C) and Anjum Moudgil pose after their events at the Meyton Cup international shooting championship in Austria. - Special Arrangement Team Sportstar New Delhi 22 January, 2020 20:14 IST Apurvi Chandela and Divyansh Singh Panwar asserted their preparedness for the season with high scores to win two gold medals each in the women’s and men’s air rifle respectively in the Meyton Cup International shooting championship that concluded in Innsbruck, Austria, on Tuesday.Apurvi was particularly exceptional as she shot 251.4 in one final, and improved it to 252.8 in the next. She had qualification scores of 630.1 and 631.4.World Championship silver medallist Anjum Moudgil won the bronze in the first competition, after being on par with Apurvi, in qualification with 630.1.Divyansh shot 249.7 in one final after 628.4 in qualification. In the second competition, he was phenomenal both in qualification and final with scores of 633.9 and 252.5 respectively.Deepak Kumar, who also has won Olympic quota like the other three Indian shooters, did well to win two bronze medals.In men’s air pistol, Sagar won a gold, after shooting a modest 570 in qualification. Among junior men, Kapil Dev won a gold and a silver in air rifle, while Rohit did well to account for another silver.The resultsMen:Air rifle-2: 1. Divyansh Singh Panwar 252.5 (633.9); 2. Petr Nymbursky (Cze) 250.1 (632.2); 3. Deepak Kumar 228.9 (628.8).Air rifle-1: 1. Divyansh Singh Panwar 249.7 (628.4); 2. Dane Sampsonn (Aus) 249.0 (628.3); 3. Deepak Kumar 228.3 (629.4).Air pistol-2: 1. Sagar 242.8 (570); 2. Jindrich Dubovy (Cze) 240.2 (576); 3. Aleksandar Todorov (Ger) 221.1 (570).Air pistol-1: 1. Aleksandar Todorov (Ger) 242.9 (577); 2. Jindrich Dubovy (Cze) 239.7 (573); 3. Michael Heise (Ger) 218.7 (579); 4. Vikas Dhama 198.7 (198.7); 5. Sagar 179.5 (578).]Women:Air rifle-2: 1. Apurvi Chandela 252.8 (631.4); 2. Nina Christen (Sui) 251.9 (629.6); 3. Aneta Brabcova (Cze) 230.5 (629.4).Air rifle-1: Apurvi Chandela 251.4 (630.1); 2. Seonaid Mcinttosh (GBR) 251.2 (629.7); 3. Anjum Moudgil 229.0 (630.1).Junior men:Air rifle-2: 1. Kapil Dev 248.5 (624.1); 2. Rohit 247.4 (621.7); 3 Stefan Wadlegger (Aut) 226.2 (624.8); 4. Sandeep 205.2 (621.6); 6. Satyajeet Khandil 163.3 (621.1).Air rifle-1: 1. Alex Hoberg (Aus) 252.3 (627.4); 2. Kapil Dev 250.5 (622.8); 3. Stefan Wadlegger (Aut) 227.6 (625.0). Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.