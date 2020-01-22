Apurvi Chandela and Divyansh Singh Panwar begin season with gold medals

Apurvi Chandela and Divyansh Singh Panwar asserted their preparedness for the season with high scores to win two gold medals each in the women’s and men’s air rifle respectively in the Meyton Cup International shooting championship that concluded in Innsbruck, Austria, on Tuesday.

Apurvi was particularly exceptional as she shot 251.4 in one final, and improved it to 252.8 in the next. She had qualification scores of 630.1 and 631.4.

World Championship silver medallist Anjum Moudgil won the bronze in the first competition, after being on par with Apurvi, in qualification with 630.1.

Divyansh shot 249.7 in one final after 628.4 in qualification. In the second competition, he was phenomenal both in qualification and final with scores of 633.9 and 252.5 respectively.

Deepak Kumar, who also has won Olympic quota like the other three Indian shooters, did well to win two bronze medals.

In men’s air pistol, Sagar won a gold, after shooting a modest 570 in qualification. Among junior men, Kapil Dev won a gold and a silver in air rifle, while Rohit did well to account for another silver.