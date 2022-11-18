Shooting

Asian Airgun Championship: Rhythm-Vijayveer pair wins 10m air pistol mixed team gold

The Indian duo of Rhythm Sangwan and Vijayveer Sidhu beat Kazakhstan 17-3 in the summit clash.

Team Sportstar
18 November, 2022 11:29 IST
REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE: Indian pair of Rhythm Sangwan and Vijayveer Sidhu won the 10m air pistol mixed team gold at the Asian Airgun Championship in Daegu, Korea, on Friday. 

Photo Credit: REUTERS

The Indian duo of Rhythm Sangwan and Vijayveer Sidhu beat Kazakhstan 17-3 in the summit clash.

Indian pair of Rhythm Sangwan and Vijayveer Sidhu won the 10m air pistol mixed team gold at the Asian Airgun Championship in Daegu, Korea, on Friday. The Indian duo beat Kazakhstan 17-3 in the summit clash.

In the mixed team junior event, Manu Bhaker and Samrat Rana won 17-3 against Uzbekistan in the gold medal match.

The results:
Air pistol
Mixed team: 1. India (Rhythm Sangwan, Vijayveer Sidhu) 2. Kazakhstan 3. Korea 1 & 2
Junior mixed team: 1. India (Manu Bhaker, Samrat Rana) 2. Uzbekistan 3. Korea 1 & 2

