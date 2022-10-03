Shooting

Shooting: Areeba Khan wins World Junior Championship silver

The Indian lost 29-30 to Britain’s Sophie Herrmann in the final to settle for a silver medal.

Kamesh Srinivasan
03 October, 2022 19:40 IST
Photo of Areeba Khan (left), champion Sophie Herrmann and Reveca-Maria Islai, the medallists in junior women's skeet in the World Championship in Croatia on Monday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Photo of Areeba Khan (left), champion Sophie Herrmann and Reveca-Maria Islai, the medallists in junior women’s skeet in the World Championship in Croatia on Monday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Areeba Khan shot the junior women’s skeet silver in the shotgun World Championship in Osijek, Croatia, on Monday.

The 20-year-old Areeba was pipped 30-29 by Sophie Herrmann of Britain in the final and had to settle for the second place.

Areeba had won the team gold in the Junior World Championship in Lima, Peru, last year. She had also won the bronze in the Junior World Cup in Suhl earlier this year.

In the other match featuring an Indian shooter, Muffaddal Zahra Deesawala, who was competing for the bronze medal, was beaten by Revveca-Maria Islai of Romania.

The Indian junior men had a tough time. Bhavtegh Singh Gill (109), Abhay Singh Sekhon (109) and Ritu Raj Bundela (108) ended the competition at 32nd, 33rd and 36th places, respectively.

The second medal, after the gold in men’s trap team, helped the Indian team reach third in the medals table. India sits behind Italy and Britain which have won five and two gold medals so far, respectively, apart from other medals.

Results
Junior women - Skeet
1. Sophie Herrmann (GBR) 30 (22) 112
2. Areeba Khan 29 (19) 110
3. Reveca-Maria Islai (Rou) 20 (19) 109
4. Muffaddal Zahra Deesawala 12 (20) 108
27. Parinaaz Dhaliwal 92.

