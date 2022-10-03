Shooting: Areeba Khan wins World Junior Championship silver

Areeba Khan shot the junior women’s skeet silver in the shotgun World Championship in Osijek, Croatia, on Monday.

The 20-year-old Areeba was pipped 30-29 by Sophie Herrmann of Britain in the final and had to settle for the second place.

Areeba had won the team gold in the Junior World Championship in Lima, Peru, last year. She had also won the bronze in the Junior World Cup in Suhl earlier this year.

In the other match featuring an Indian shooter, Muffaddal Zahra Deesawala, who was competing for the bronze medal, was beaten by Revveca-Maria Islai of Romania.

The Indian junior men had a tough time. Bhavtegh Singh Gill (109), Abhay Singh Sekhon (109) and Ritu Raj Bundela (108) ended the competition at 32nd, 33rd and 36th places, respectively.

The second medal, after the gold in men’s trap team, helped the Indian team reach third in the medals table. India sits behind Italy and Britain which have won five and two gold medals so far, respectively, apart from other medals.