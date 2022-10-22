Shooting

Swapnil Kusale wins 2024 Paris Olympics quota in 50m rifle 3 positions

Indian shooter Swapnil Kusale sealed 2024 Paris Olympics quota in 50m rifle 3 positions event after finishing fourth at the ongoing ISSF World Championships in Cairo, Egypt.

Team Sportstar
22 October, 2022 15:03 IST
India’s Swapnil Kusale sealed Paris Olympics quota in 50m rifle 3 positions event at the ISSF World Championships in Cairo, Egypt on Saturday.(REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE)

India’s Swapnil Kusale sealed Paris Olympics quota in 50m rifle 3 positions event at the ISSF World Championships in Cairo, Egypt on Saturday.(REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE) | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Kusale had entered the final with the second highest qualification score of 593 after China’s Liu Yukun’s 596.

In the final, Kusale was at the top of the standings after kneeling with a score of 104.8 but slipped to third at the conclusion of the prone stage with his total being 207.9.

The 27-year-old from Maharashtra could have made it to the gold medal match in the elimination round during the standing stage but a disastrous shot of 8.2 ended his campaign and allowed Norway’s Jon-Hermann Hegg to pip him to bronze with a 10.1. Kusale’s aggregate score was 407.6 while Hegg finished with 407.9.

Ukraine’s Serhiy Kulish defeated Poland’s Tomasz Bartnik 16-6 in the gold medal match.

More to follow...

