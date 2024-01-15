MagazineBuy Print

India’s gold rush continues in Jakarta as Yogesh wins double

The Indian trio of Shreyasi, Manisha Keer and Bhavya Tripathi, however, won the silver medal in the women’s trap team event with a total of 328, finishing behind China and ahead of Kazakhstan.

Published : Jan 15, 2024 18:15 IST - 1 MIN READ

PTI
Representative Image: Yogesh claimed the individual gold medal after shooting 573, finishing ahead of silver winner Muad Al Balushi of Oman (570) and Indonesia’s Anang Yulianto (567).
Representative Image: Yogesh claimed the individual gold medal after shooting 573, finishing ahead of silver winner Muad Al Balushi of Oman (570) and Indonesia's Anang Yulianto (567). | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

Representative Image: Yogesh claimed the individual gold medal after shooting 573, finishing ahead of silver winner Muad Al Balushi of Oman (570) and Indonesia’s Anang Yulianto (567). | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Indian shooters’ gold rush continued in the Asia Olympic Qualifiers with Yogesh Singh winning the top prize in individual as well as team event of the men’s 25m centre fire pistol competition here on Monday.

Yogesh claimed the individual gold medal after shooting 573, finishing ahead of silver winner Muad Al Balushi of Oman (570) and Indonesia’s Anang Yulianto (567).

The other two Indian participants in the event, Pankaj Yadav (567) and Akshay Jain (564), ended fourth and sixth, respectively.

The Indian trio aggregated 1704 to bag the team gold ahead of shooters from Oman and Indonesia.

ALSO READ: Manavjit was not seeking unfair advantage, NRAI tells Jury of Appeal

In the qualifiers for shotgun in Kuwait City, Commonwealth Games gold medallist Shreyasi Singh had to be content with a fifth-place finish in the final of women’s trap, having managed 19 points.

Shreyasi had qualified for the final in fourth position with a total of 115 across five rounds.

Taipei’s Wan-Yu Liu (44) won the gold medal in women’s trap, and China’s Xinqiu Zhang (39) settled for silver. Kazakhstan’s Mariya Dmitriyenko (30) ended with bronze.

The Indian trio of Shreyasi, Manisha Keer and Bhavya Tripathi, however, won the silver medal in the women’s trap team event with a total of 328, finishing behind China and ahead of Kazakhstan.

Leander Paes on Hall of Fame induction — ‘My parents’ encouragement and constant love are the reasons I could achieve it all’

Shayan Acharya,Amitabha Das Sharma
Two to tango: Two Indians have directly qualified for the Paris Games already — Neeraj Chopra did so with his first throw at the World Championships while Jena followed suit at the Asian Games with his silver medal-winning effort.

Paris Olympics 2024: Who will join Neeraj Chopra and Kishore Jena in javelin throw event

Jonathan Selvaraj
