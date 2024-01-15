India’s gold rush continues in Jakarta as Yogesh wins double

Indian shooters’ gold rush continued in the Asia Olympic Qualifiers with Yogesh Singh winning the top prize in individual as well as team event of the men’s 25m centre fire pistol competition here on Monday.

Yogesh claimed the individual gold medal after shooting 573, finishing ahead of silver winner Muad Al Balushi of Oman (570) and Indonesia’s Anang Yulianto (567).

The other two Indian participants in the event, Pankaj Yadav (567) and Akshay Jain (564), ended fourth and sixth, respectively.

The Indian trio aggregated 1704 to bag the team gold ahead of shooters from Oman and Indonesia.

In the qualifiers for shotgun in Kuwait City, Commonwealth Games gold medallist Shreyasi Singh had to be content with a fifth-place finish in the final of women’s trap, having managed 19 points.

Shreyasi had qualified for the final in fourth position with a total of 115 across five rounds.

Taipei’s Wan-Yu Liu (44) won the gold medal in women’s trap, and China’s Xinqiu Zhang (39) settled for silver. Kazakhstan’s Mariya Dmitriyenko (30) ended with bronze.

The Indian trio of Shreyasi, Manisha Keer and Bhavya Tripathi, however, won the silver medal in the women’s trap team event with a total of 328, finishing behind China and ahead of Kazakhstan.