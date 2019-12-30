Sportoon Use of technology The International Cricket Council (ICC), announced on December 5, that front foot no-balls in the T20 and One-Day International series between India and the West Indies will be decided by the third umpire and not the on-field officials. Satish Acharya 30 December, 2019 15:24 IST Satish Acharya 30 December, 2019 15:24 IST Latest Sportoons Use of technology Adieu, Bob! Different hues Weighed down by expectations Welcome Dada International cricket returns to Pakistan Who's the No. 4? Dhoni Review System View More Sportoons