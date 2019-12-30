Sportoon

Use of technology

The International Cricket Council (ICC), announced on December 5, that front foot no-balls in the T20 and One-Day International series between India and the West Indies will be decided by the third umpire and not the on-field officials.

Satish Acharya
30 December, 2019
Satish Acharya
30 December, 2019 15:24 IST
