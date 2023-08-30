MagazineBuy Print

Sportstar Conclave Focus Telangana to be held on August 31 - Prannoy, Mithali and Kashyap among stars to grace event

Telangana Sports Minister V. Srinivas Goud will deliver the inaugural address at the full-day conclave, which will also have two-time Olympic medallist, P.V. Sindhu, in attendance.

Published : Aug 30, 2023 21:50 IST , Hyderabad - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
The Sportstar Conclave Focus Telangana will be held on August 31st in Hyderabad.
The Sportstar Conclave Focus Telangana will be held on August 31st in Hyderabad. | Photo Credit: SPORTSTAR
infoIcon

The Sportstar Conclave Focus Telangana will be held on August 31st in Hyderabad. | Photo Credit: SPORTSTAR

The Sportstar Conclave caravan is returning for a second round, starting with the first edition - Focus Telangana - in Hyderabad on August 31st.

A host of speakers will discuss key issues pertaining to the sports ecosystem in the region.

Telangana Sports Minister V. Srinivas Goud will deliver the inaugural address at the full-day conclave, which will also have two-time Olympic medallist, P.V. Sindhu, in attendance.

H.S. Prannoy, who won his first BWF World Championship medal — a bronze — by beating Viktor Axelsen and Indian badminton’s chief national coach, Pullela Gopichand, will delve into the success story of Indian badminton and the perseverance that has taken to get there.

Olympic bronze medallist Gagan Narang and Commonwealth Games gold medallist Parupalli Kashyap will look at India’s pathway to Olympic glory with the Paris Olympics less than a year away.

Mithali Raj, former Indian women’s cricket team captain, will share her insights on the efforts needed to ameliorate the state of women’s cricket.

Meanwhile, Praveen Raju (Chairman, Suchitra Academy), Dr. Anjaneya Goud (Chairman, SATS), Dr Sudheer Dara (Founder & Director, Epione), M.T. Mahi (Chairman, Sreenidhi FC) and Esha Singh (World Championship medallist, shooting) will discuss the promotion of sports in schools and academies.

Former cricketer and Commissioner of Police, Greater Hyderabad, C.V. Anand, will explore the potential of sports in community building.

Former cricketers Arshad Ayub, Vijay Mohan Raj, Shivlal Yadav, P. Hari Mohan will draw from their experiences in the ‘Cricket at Crossroads’ panel.

Keeping with the tradition of Sportstar Conclaves, two awards namely Hero Unsung Champion and Emerging Hero will also be conferred at the event.

The Conclave is being held in association with Hero We Care — a Hero Motocorp CSR Initiative, Carrera, Indian Oil, ISBC, NTPC, Khan Study Group, KPMG, Sprint Diagnostics, Sneha Fresh Chicken, Great Sports Tech, Epione and NewsX. The day-long event can be followed live on sportstar.thehindu.com.

Latest issue of Sportstar

Asian Champions Trophy hockey 2023 review: Concerns remain, but Fulton’s vision is taking shape

Uthra Ganesan
Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey is optimistic about the men’s team’s future under new head coach Craig Fulton.

Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey: World wants to see India vs Pakistan contests; still a charm to it 

Aashin Prasad
+ SEE all Stories

