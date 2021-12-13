Jack all smiles after successful return from doping ban

Australian swimmer Shayna Jack made a winning return to individual competition at the Queensland Championships on Monday as she continues her comeback from a two-year doping ban.

Jack won her heat in the 100m freestyle in 54.58 seconds to qualify second-fastest for the final in her first individual race since testing positive for Ligandrol three weeks before the 2019 world championships in South Korea.

"It was so nice to know that people that I have potentially never met are passionate about seeing me back," Jack told the Australian Associated Press.

"It boosts my confidence; I honestly did have fears that not everyone would be happy to see me back, and that's something I had to overcome. I couldn't stop smiling."

The 23-year-old was initially banned for four years but had her sanction reduced on appeal to two years by the Court of Arbitration for Sport, which found Jack did not knowingly ingest the substance.