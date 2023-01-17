Andy Murray beats Berrettini in five sets at Australian Open 2023

Metal hip, bloody knee and all, Andy Murray produced his biggest victory in years.

Murray built a huge lead, let it disappear completely, then needed to save a match point against Matteo Berrettini — who is nearly a full decade younger and ranked more than 50 places higher — before managing to pull out a 6-3, 6-3, 4-6, 6-7 (7), 7-6 (10-6) triumph in the Australian Open’s first round across more than 4 1/2 hours on Tuesday.

It was three-time major champion Murray’s first defeat of a top-20 opponent at a Grand Slam tournament since 2017. That was before Murray thought he would need to retire — and was given a career send-off at Melbourne Park in 2019 when he exited the first round a year after his first hip operation.

But a second surgery inserted a metal hip, and Murray decided to try to continue playing. This evening was likely what he had in mind when he pressed on.

And what a performance this was, filled with the grit that defined much of Murray’s time on tour, that carried him to championships at the U.S. Open in 2012 and at Wimbledon in 2013 and 2016 and to two Olympic singles gold medals.

Murray finished 2016 ranked No. 1, but the Scotsman is now 35 and ranked No. 66.

Still, there were moments Tuesday when Murray played as he did a long time ago, diving to hit a volley before slamming to the blue court or racing to somehow reach seemingly unreachable shots, then shaking a fist and yelling, “Let’s go! Come on now!”

Murray raced through the first two sets in less than 1 1/2 hours before the big-hitting, big-serving Berrettini turned things around and took the match to a fifth, even coming within one point of victory at 5-4 in that set but faltering and flubbing an easy backhand.

They played under a closed roof at Rod Laver Arena because temperatures soared. “Amazing win. To stay with in that fifth set, when he was playing and serving as well as he was, was a great mental effort,” Murray told Eurosports. “Physically, obviously at the end, both of us are tired and I have really put a lot of work in the last three months. I have been playing well in practice. But in the last couple of years, I’ve lost a few of these matches in slams … that one could have got away from me, but I think all the work I’ve put in these last few months paid off there at the end. Yes, I was a little bit lucky on the match point … but I earned that.”