MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Andy Murray seeking another shot at gold in Paris Olympics 2024

The 36-year-old British player, the only man ever to win two Olympic singles titles, has struggled for victories in recent months and is currently ranked 67th in the world.

Published : Feb 28, 2024 17:59 IST , LONDON - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
Andy Murray of Great Britain celebrates after beating Denis Shapovalov of Canada during a Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships match in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Monday, Feb. 26, 2024.
Andy Murray of Great Britain celebrates after beating Denis Shapovalov of Canada during a Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships match in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Monday, Feb. 26, 2024. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

Andy Murray of Great Britain celebrates after beating Denis Shapovalov of Canada during a Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships match in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Monday, Feb. 26, 2024. | Photo Credit: AP

Andy Murray hopes to challenge for a third Olympic gold medal in Paris this year despite a run of poor form and hints that he could soon call time on his illustrious career.

The 36-year-old British player, the only man ever to win two Olympic singles titles, has struggled for victories in recent months and is currently ranked 67th in the world.

Until a victory against Alexandre Muller in Doha this month, Murray had been on a six-match losing streak, and this week appeared to suggest he was in the final months of his career.

“Hopefully, I can get the chance to compete at another one,” Murray told BBC Radio Four’s Today programme on Wednesday when asked whether he would be present at the Paris Olympics.

ALSO READ: Mexican Open: Second-seeded Holger Rune eases past American Michael Mmoh

Three-time Grand Slam champion Murray won singles golds in London in 2012 and in Rio de Janeiro four years later but could be in danger of missing out on qualification for the singles in Paris if his ranking continues to slide.

Murray’s immediate target will be finding some form for Wimbledon, which many have suggested might be the logical place for him to bring the curtain down on his career.

“When the time is right, I will probably say something before I play my last match and my last tournament,” he said. “Whether I say anything months ahead of the time I don’t know.”

Murray was up against France’s Ugo Humbert at the Dubai Championship later on Wednesday after claiming his second win of 2024 on Monday by defeating Canada’s Denis Shapovalov.

Related Topics

Andy Murray /

Paris Olympics

Latest on Sportstar

  1. WPL 2024: Royal Challengers Bangalore looks to maintain win-streak as it faces Delhi Capitals
    Mayank
  2. Avneet Kaur Sidhu: There has been some positive change but a lot more can be done
    Team Sportstar
  3. Andy Murray seeking another shot at gold in Paris Olympics 2024
    Reuters
  4. Double Paralympics gold winner Devendra Jhajharia files nomination papers for PCI president’s post
    Pranay Rajiv _11697
  5. Balance between brains and brawn key to success of athlete, says John Gloster
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

I am expecting two badminton medals in Paris, says Olympian Aparna Popat

Aparna Popat
Tamil Nadu’s Baba Indrajith and Vijay Shankar run between the wickets during the Ranji Trophy match between Tamil Nadu and Karnataka at M.A. Chidambaram Stadium.

Ranji Trophy 2023-24: No dearth of drama as India’s premier First-Class tournament heads into knockouts

Dhruva Prasad
+ SEE all Stories

More on Tennis

  1. Andy Murray seeking another shot at gold in Paris Olympics 2024
    Reuters
  2. San Diego Open: Vekic, Yastremska advance to second round
    AP
  3. Bopanna-Ebden, Yuki-Haase pairs advance, Nagal exits from Dubai Tennis C’ship
    PTI
  4. Mexican Open: Second-seeded Holger Rune eases past American Michael Mmoh
    AP
  5. A low-ranked American tennis player banned after testing positive for marijuana at a tournament
    AP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. WPL 2024: Royal Challengers Bangalore looks to maintain win-streak as it faces Delhi Capitals
    Mayank
  2. Avneet Kaur Sidhu: There has been some positive change but a lot more can be done
    Team Sportstar
  3. Andy Murray seeking another shot at gold in Paris Olympics 2024
    Reuters
  4. Double Paralympics gold winner Devendra Jhajharia files nomination papers for PCI president’s post
    Pranay Rajiv _11697
  5. Balance between brains and brawn key to success of athlete, says John Gloster
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment