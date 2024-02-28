MagazineBuy Print

Mexican Open: Second-seeded Holger Rune eases past American Michael Mmoh

Second-seeded Holger Rune eased past American Michael Mmoh 6-2, 6-3 on Tuesday and advanced to the second round of the Mexican Open.

Published : Feb 28, 2024 10:59 IST , ACAPULCO, Mexico

AP
Denmark’s Holger Rune celebrates winning his round of 32 match against Michael Mmoh of the U.S.
Denmark's Holger Rune celebrates winning his round of 32 match against Michael Mmoh of the U.S.
infoIcon

Denmark’s Holger Rune celebrates winning his round of 32 match against Michael Mmoh of the U.S. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Second-seeded Holger Rune eased past American Michael Mmoh 6-2, 6-3 on Tuesday and advanced to the second round of the Mexican Open.

Rune, ranked seventh in the ATP, needed 92 minutes to dispatch Mmoh, who made his way into the main draw through the qualification tournament.

The 20-year-old Rune, from Denmark, reached the semifinals in Acapulco last year. He advanced to face the winner of the late match between Aleksandar Kovasevic and Jordan Thompson.

Daniel Altmaier pulled off a major upset, beating top seeded Alexander Zverev in a battle of German players to qualify for the second round.

The 27-year-old Altmaier and world’s 57th ranked player defeated his countryman for the first time in three tries in 2:26 hours and will play Miomir Kecmanovic next.

Zverev, sixth in the ATP rankings, lost a seven-match winning streak against German players. His previous loss against one was in 2019, when he fell to Dustin Brow, in Stuttgart.

Earlier, fifth-seeded Stefanos Tsitsipas defeated Roman Safiullin 6-3, 6-4 and moved on to the second round where he will face Flavio Cobolli.

READ | A low-ranked American tennis player banned after testing positive for marijuana at a tournament

The 25-year-old Greek reached the semifinals last week in Los Cabos, Mexico, and is trying to win his first career 500 tournament.

Also Tuesday, Frances Tiafoe, seeded eighth, rallied to beat Max Purcell 4-6, 6-3, 6-0. He moved on to face Dominik Koepfer, who took care of Terence Atmane 6-4, 4—6, 6-0.

Tiafoe is the highest-ranked American player in contention in the tournament after fourth-seeded Taylor Fritz and seventh-seeded Tommy Paul were knocked out on Monday.

