Tennis

Ruud beats Auger-Aliassime in ATP Finals opener

World number four Ruud leads the Green Group in Turin ahead of Sunday’s late match between Rafael Nadal and American Taylor Fritz.

AFP
13 November, 2022 21:26 IST
13 November, 2022 21:26 IST
Norway’s Casper Ruud celebrates after winning his group stage match against Canada’s Felix Auger-Aliassime

Norway’s Casper Ruud celebrates after winning his group stage match against Canada’s Felix Auger-Aliassime | Photo Credit: GUGLIELMO MANGIAPANE

World number four Ruud leads the Green Group in Turin ahead of Sunday’s late match between Rafael Nadal and American Taylor Fritz.

Casper Ruud got his ATP Finals off to a winning start on Sunday with a straight-sets victory over Felix Auger-Alissime, 7-6 (7/4), 6-4.

World number four Ruud leads the Green Group in Turin ahead of Sunday’s late match between Rafael Nadal and American Taylor Fritz.

Norwegian Ruud came through an uninspiring encounter in one hour and 51 minutes after claiming his one and only chance to break Auger-Alissime’s serve in game seven of the second set.

This season’s Roland Garros and US Open finalist then served out the rest of the set to claim the win.

Read more stories on Tennis.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Episode 13: David Gower
Videos

Serena Williams’ last game? Reactions to Serena’s retirement hints

Switching from clay to hard court in the middle of a tournament? | ITF J4 Chennai 2022

Tamil Nadu State Tennis C’Ships: A 3.5-hour women’s summit clash headlines final day

Slide shows

Roger Federer press conference - “You always want to play forever...”

Roger Federer to retire: Heartbreak for tennis great in 11 Grand Slam finals - story in pictures

Roger Federer to retire: Swiss maestro’s 20 Grand Slam dunks in pictures

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us