Tennis

Carlos Alcaraz rules himself out for six weeks, to miss ATP Finals, Davis Cup

On Friday, up against Rune, the Spaniard was trailing 3-6, 6-6 and 1-3 in the tiebreaker when he retired, a few minutes after having treatment on an abdominal muscle at the changeover.

AP
05 November, 2022 21:51 IST
FILE PHOTO: Spain’s Carlos Alcaraz leaves the court after his withdrawal of the tournament during his quarterfinal match of the Paris Masters tennis tournament against Holger Rune from Denmark, at the Accor Arena, Friday, Nov. 4, 2022 in Paris.

FILE PHOTO: Spain’s Carlos Alcaraz leaves the court after his withdrawal of the tournament during his quarterfinal match of the Paris Masters tennis tournament against Holger Rune from Denmark, at the Accor Arena, Friday, Nov. 4, 2022 in Paris. | Photo Credit: AP

World no. 1 Carlos Alcaraz ruled himself out for six weeks on Saturday due to an injury in the Paris Masters semifinal against Holger Rune. He will miss the ATP Finals (November 13-20) and Davis Cup Finals, scheduled to be held in Spain from November 22-27.

“After my withdrawal yesterday and having been evaluated by my medical team, @drlopezmartinez and @JuanjoMoreno_M, unfortunately this is the result of my injury: an internal oblique muscle tear in the left abdominal wall with an estimated recovery time of six weeks,” Alcaraz tweeted.

American Taylor Fritz will replace Alcaraz in the ATP Finals, to be held in Turin.

