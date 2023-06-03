Magazine

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Sportstar Cover June 10.jpg

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Elena Rybakina withdraws from French Open due to viral illness

Reigning Wimbledon champion and world number four Elena Rybakina withdrew from the French Open ahead of her third-round match. Sara Sorribes Tormo advances to the Round of 16 by walkover.

Published : Jun 03, 2023 15:26 IST , PARIS - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
FILE PHOTO: Elena Rybakina in action.
FILE PHOTO: Elena Rybakina in action. | Photo Credit: AFP
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Elena Rybakina in action. | Photo Credit: AFP

Fourth seed Elena Rybakina pulled out of the French Open ahead of her third-round match with Sara Sorribes Tormo on Saturday due to a viral illness as the Roland Garros tournament lost one of its main contenders for the women’s title.

ALSO READ
‘Nothing matters’: Attitude adjustment helps Tsitsipas rediscover his rhythm

The Wimbledon champion said she had been unwell for the last two days.

“I was not feeling good yesterday and the day before so I didn’t sleep two nights and had some fever,” Rybakina told a news conference.

“Today I really tried during the warm-up but I feel that the right decision is to withdraw because it’s really tough to play in this condition.

“I saw the doctor, and they said that actually it’s all a virus here in Paris. I guess with my allergy, my immune system just went down and I picked up something.”

ALSO READ
Novak Djokovic laments fans who ‘boo every single thing’ after lengthy French Open win

Kazakhstan’s Rybakina was among the title favourites alongside holder Iga Swiatek and Australian Open champion Aryna Sabalenka after winning the Rome title in the build-up to the claycourt Grand Slam.

“I’m really upset not be able to play, but I guess that’s life,” Rybakina added. “There are a lot of ups and downs. Today I just wanted to give 100%, and obviously, I’m far from being 100 per cent.

“I was actually coming positive here, but you never know how you’re going to feel. It was unlucky for me. I’ll try to recover and do my best to be prepared for the grass season already.”

Related Topics

Elena Rybakina /

French Open /

WTA

Latest on Sportstar

  1. India vs Great Britain Live Score: IND 1-1 GBR; Harmanpreet scores India’s first, Ward levels - FIH Pro League updates
    Team Sportstar
  2. Team India returns home to hero’s welcome after winning Men’s Junior Asia Cup
    Team Sportstar
  3. Asian Cup too soon to think about for Stimac as India seeks success in Intercontinental Cup 2023
    Neeladri Bhattacharjee
  4. Thailand Open 2023 semifinal, LIVE Score: Lakshya Sen wins game one vs Kunlavut Vitidsarn
    Team Sportstar
  5. David Warner to retire from Tests in January 2024
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

From Mudalur to the world stage, Jeswin Aldrin is breaking the mould

Jonathan Selvaraj
Never give up: Wrestlers Sakshi Malik, Vinesh Phogat and Bajrang Punia during the protest against former Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi.

The wrestlers’ redemption: Fight to ensure safe playing field for Indian athletes

Ayon Sengupta
+ SEE all Stories

More on Tennis

  1. Elena Rybakina withdraws from French Open due to viral illness
    Reuters
  2. ‘Nothing matters’: Attitude adjustment helps Tsitsipas rediscover his rhythm
    Reuters
  3. Novak Djokovic laments fans who ‘boo every single thing’ after lengthy French Open win
    AP
  4. French Open 2023, June 3 schedule: Swiatek, Rybakina in third-round action
    Team Sportstar
  5. ‘I am a complete player’ says world number one Alcaraz
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. India vs Great Britain Live Score: IND 1-1 GBR; Harmanpreet scores India’s first, Ward levels - FIH Pro League updates
    Team Sportstar
  2. Team India returns home to hero’s welcome after winning Men’s Junior Asia Cup
    Team Sportstar
  3. Asian Cup too soon to think about for Stimac as India seeks success in Intercontinental Cup 2023
    Neeladri Bhattacharjee
  4. Thailand Open 2023 semifinal, LIVE Score: Lakshya Sen wins game one vs Kunlavut Vitidsarn
    Team Sportstar
  5. David Warner to retire from Tests in January 2024
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment