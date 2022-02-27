ITF Women's Tennis: Emily Seibold beats Zeel Desai to clinch title

Third seed Emily Seibold was in roaring form as she outplayed top seed Zeel Desai 6-2, 6-1 in the final of the $15,000 ITF women’s tennis tournament at the Ace Academy here on Sunday.

It was the second final in three weeks for Zeel, who had reached the semifinals last week in Gurugram.

The top-seeded Indian was erratic with her game and seven double faults added to her struggle in the match in which she converted one of four breakpoints that she forced. In contrast, the German converted six of 12 breakpoints to sail through the final, which lasted an hour and 47 minutes.

It was Seibold's maiden singles title in the professional circuit, who dropped only 18 games in all in five matches, and not more than five games to any opponent.

The 22-year-old champion collected $2,352 and 10 WTA points, while Zeel pocketed $1,470 and six points. The next tournament will be played in Nagpur.