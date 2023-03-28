Tennis

Fritz and Sinner book quarterfinal spots in Miami

Taylor Fritz and Jannick Sinner booked their places in the quarterfinals of the Miami Open with straight sets wins at Hard Rock Stadium on Tuesday.

Reuters
28 March, 2023 23:59 IST
Taylor Fritz of the United States plays a forehand against Holger Rune of Denmark in their fourth round match at Hard Rock Stadium on March 28, 2023 in Miami Gardens, Florida.

Taylor Fritz of the United States plays a forehand against Holger Rune of Denmark in their fourth round match at Hard Rock Stadium on March 28, 2023 in Miami Gardens, Florida. | Photo Credit: Clive Brunskill/Getty Images/AFP

In a clash of two top-10 players, American Fritz defeated Denmark’s Holger Rune 6-3, 6-4 to reach the last eight in Miami for the first time in his career.

Fritz, who won at Delray Beach last month, beat Emilio Nava and Denis Shapovalov in straight sets before Tuesday’s encounter, and he was pleased with the way he was able to go on the attack.

“I couldn’t play aggressively in my first two matches because my opponents were hitting every ball as hard as they could. (Rune) still crushes the ball, but it was nice to feel I had some more time,” Fritz said.

“The first two rounds, it was impossible to play my game, I just had to make balls. Today when I got the chance to be aggressive I was, and I just wanted to serve well and try not to give him many free points.”

Fritz will face the winner of a match scheduled for later Tuesday between world number one Carlos Alcaraz of Spain and American Tommy Paul.

Italian Sinner has also advanced to the last eight without dropping a set and he was in firm control from the outset against Russian sixth seed Andrey Rublev, winning 6-2, 6-4.

Sinner, who has never failed to reach the quarters in his three appearances in Miami, will face either Dutchman Botic van de Zandschulp or Finland’s Emil Ruusuvuori in the last eight.

