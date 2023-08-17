MagazineBuy Print

Del Potro unable to play at US Open 2023: The pain I feel does not allow me to focus on a comeback yet

Del Potro had famously defeated Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer in the semifinals and final, respectively to win his only Major title at the US Open in 2009.

Published : Aug 17, 2023 02:55 IST

Team Sportstar
FILE PHOTO: Argentina’s Juan Martin del Potro.
FILE PHOTO: Argentina’s Juan Martin del Potro. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES
FILE PHOTO: Argentina’s Juan Martin del Potro. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES

Former US Open champion Juan Martin del Potro said that he won’t be able to make his much-awaited return at the upcoming edition at Flushing Meadows in New York.

The US Open will be played from August 28 to September.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), former World No. 3 Del Potro said, “As you know, I was very excited about my desire to return to a court as special as the US Open.”

“I tried by all means but my body is not 100 percent comfortable and happy to share, once again with you, a unique moment. The pain I feel does not allow me to focus on a comeback yet. I will continue looking for the best alternatives to recover.

Del Potro has not played a professional match since his first-round loss to compatriot Federico Delbonis at the ATP250 event in front of his home fans in Buenos Aires last year in February. That match was his first game since March 2019 and at the injury-hit Argentine hung his headband on the net afterwards in what the adoring home crowd and media interpreted as a final farewell.

Del Potro had famously defeated Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer in the semifinals and final, respectively to win his only Major title at the US Open in 2009.

