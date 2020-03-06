Monterrey Challenger: Balaji-Jeevan pair reaches semifinals

The fifth-seeded pair of Sriram Balaji and Jeevan Nedunchezhiyan came through a tough quarterfinal match as they beat Italians Federico Gaio and Paolo Lorenzi 2-6, 6-3, 15-13 in the $108,320 Monterrey Challenger in Mexico.

The Indian pair is scheduled to play fourth seeds Orlando Luiz and Rafael Matos of Brazil in the semifinals.

In the ITF women’s tournament in Cairo, Zeel Desai beat third seed Wang Meiling of China in three sets, and then joined hands with Stefania Rogozinska Dzik of Poland to beat the second seeds Lee Sora and Caroline Romeo 10-7 in the super tie-break of the doubles semifinals.