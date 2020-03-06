Tennis Tennis Monterrey Challenger: Balaji-Jeevan pair reaches semifinals They defeated the Italian pair of Federico Gaio and Paolo Lorenzi 2-6, 6-3, 15-13 in the quarterfinals of the Monterrey Challenger in Mexico. Team Sportstar NEW DELHI 06 March, 2020 20:28 IST File photo: The Sriram Balaji-Jeevan Nedunchezhiyan pair defeated the Italian pair of Federico Gaio and Paolo Lorenzi in the quarters. - V. SREENIVASA MURTHY Team Sportstar NEW DELHI 06 March, 2020 20:28 IST The fifth-seeded pair of Sriram Balaji and Jeevan Nedunchezhiyan came through a tough quarterfinal match as they beat Italians Federico Gaio and Paolo Lorenzi 2-6, 6-3, 15-13 in the $108,320 Monterrey Challenger in Mexico.Read: India springs a surprise on Croatia in Davis Cup qualifiersThe Indian pair is scheduled to play fourth seeds Orlando Luiz and Rafael Matos of Brazil in the semifinals.In the ITF women’s tournament in Cairo, Zeel Desai beat third seed Wang Meiling of China in three sets, and then joined hands with Stefania Rogozinska Dzik of Poland to beat the second seeds Lee Sora and Caroline Romeo 10-7 in the super tie-break of the doubles semifinals.The resultsMonterrey Challenger, MexicoMen's doubles (quarterfinals): Sriram Balaji & Jeevan Nedunchezhiyan bt Federico Gaio & Paolo Lorenzi (Ita) 2-6, 6-3, [15-13]$15,000 ITF women, Cairo, EgyptSingles (quarterfinals): Zeel Desai bt Wang Meiling (Chn) 4-6, 6-1, 6-4Women's doubles (semifinals): Stefania Rogozinska Dzik (Pol) & Zeel Desai btLee Sora (Kor) & Caroline Romeo (Fra) 3-6, 7-5, [10-7] Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos