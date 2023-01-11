Tennis

Naomi Osaka announces pregnancy: Looking forward to my kid watching one of my matches

Team Sportstar
11 January, 2023 22:57 IST
FILE PHOTO: Naomi Osaka in action.

FILE PHOTO: Naomi Osaka in action. | Photo Credit: AP

Four-time Grand Slam winner Naomi Osaka announced her pregnancy on social media on Wednesday night. Osaka, a winner in Melbourne in 2019 and 2021, had earlier pulled out of this year’s Australian Open.

In May 2021, Osaka pulled out of the French Open after revealing she had “suffered long bouts of depression” since winning her first Grand Slam title in 2018. In September that year, she announced she would take a break from the sport. Osaka had also withdrawn from Wimbledon last year with an Achilles injury.

She spent all of 2022 outside the top 10 and split from long-time coach Wim Fissette last summer, replacing him with her father Leonard Francois.

Her last appearance was at the Pan Pacific Open in Tokyo in September, where the home favourite withdrew before her second-round match, complaining of abdominal pain.

She told reporters at that tournament that she had gone through “more down than up” in 2022 and that she had “learned a lot” about herself.

She is now ranked 47 in the world, having hit the summit for the first time in 2019.

