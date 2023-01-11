Four-time Grand Slam winner Naomi Osaka announced her pregnancy on social media on Wednesday night. Osaka, a winner in Melbourne in 2019 and 2021, had earlier pulled out of this year’s Australian Open.

In May 2021, Osaka pulled out of the French Open after revealing she had “suffered long bouts of depression” since winning her first Grand Slam title in 2018. In September that year, she announced she would take a break from the sport. Osaka had also withdrawn from Wimbledon last year with an Achilles injury.

Can't wait to get back on the court but here's a little life update for 2023. pic.twitter.com/GYXRnutU3I — NaomiOsaka大坂なおみ (@naomiosaka) January 11, 2023

She spent all of 2022 outside the top 10 and split from long-time coach Wim Fissette last summer, replacing him with her father Leonard Francois.

Her last appearance was at the Pan Pacific Open in Tokyo in September, where the home favourite withdrew before her second-round match, complaining of abdominal pain.

She told reporters at that tournament that she had gone through “more down than up” in 2022 and that she had “learned a lot” about herself.

She is now ranked 47 in the world, having hit the summit for the first time in 2019.