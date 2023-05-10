Tennis

Pegula upset with Madrid organisers after finalists denied speeches

Pegula and Coco Gauff lost the women’s doubles final 6-1 6-4 to Victoria Azarenka and Beatriz Haddad Maia on Sunday and none of the players were given the chance to address the audience.

Reuters
10 May, 2023 10:57 IST
10 May, 2023 10:57 IST
File Photo: “What happened in Madrid, it was really disappointing ... I had a feeling something was going to happen,” Jessica Pegula told reporters on Tuesday ahead of the Italian Open.

File Photo: “What happened in Madrid, it was really disappointing ... I had a feeling something was going to happen,” Jessica Pegula told reporters on Tuesday ahead of the Italian Open. | Photo Credit: AP/Manu Fernandez

Pegula and Coco Gauff lost the women’s doubles final 6-1 6-4 to Victoria Azarenka and Beatriz Haddad Maia on Sunday and none of the players were given the chance to address the audience.

World number three Jessica Pegula has criticised Madrid Open organisers after the American and her fellow women’s doubles finalists were not allowed to make speeches at the trophy ceremony.

Pegula and Coco Gauff lost the women’s doubles final 6-1 6-4 to Victoria Azarenka and Beatriz Haddad Maia on Sunday and none of the players were given the chance to address the audience.

The men’s doubles finalists were allowed to do so following their match a day earlier.

Also Read
Kenin moves into Rome second round with battling win, Fernandez out

“What happened in Madrid, it was really disappointing ... I had a feeling something was going to happen,” Pegula told reporters on Tuesday ahead of the Italian Open.

“Did I think we were not going to be able to speak? No. I’ve never heard of that ... in my life. I don’t know what century everyone was living in when they made that decision.”

Reuters has contacted organisers for comment.

BBC Sport quoted organisers as saying of the decision: “The tournament will not comment on the matter.”

Gauff said the issue was not about the speech itself.

“I have a lot of finals, so it’s not about that,” she told reporters. “It’s more about the principle behind it, so this can’t happen again for future girls, take the opportunity away from them.”

Azarenka said on Twitter that it was “hard to explain” to her son Leo that she was not able to speak at the trophy ceremony. 

Read more stories on Tennis.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Pen, Paper and Podcast with Vijay Lokapally
Videos

WATCH: Carlos Alcaraz says, ‘I am not a replacement for Nadal’

Watch: Andy Murray does it again! Saves 5 match points to beat Jiri Lehecka in Qatar Open SF

Watch: Sania Mirza’s journey through the years

Slide shows

2023 Laureus World Sports Awards- In Pictures

Roger Federer press conference - “You always want to play forever...”

Roger Federer to retire: Heartbreak for tennis great in 11 Grand Slam finals - story in pictures

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us