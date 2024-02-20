MagazineBuy Print

Rio Open: Defending champ Norrie moves into second round

Alcaraz will play his opener on Tuesday against home crowd hope Thiago Monteiro, and three-time major winner Stan Wawrinka will take on Argentina's Facundo Diaz Acosta.

Published : Feb 20, 2024 10:07 IST , Rio de Janeiro - 1 MIN READ

AP
Cameron Norrie of Great Britain celebrates a point against Hugo Dellien of Bolivia during day one of ATP 500 Rio Open in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.
Cameron Norrie of Great Britain celebrates a point against Hugo Dellien of Bolivia during day one of ATP 500 Rio Open in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

Cameron Norrie of Great Britain celebrates a point against Hugo Dellien of Bolivia during day one of ATP 500 Rio Open in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Cameron Norrie started his defense of the Rio Open title by beating Bolivia’s Hugo Dellien 6-3, 6-2 on Monday.

“This is a special place for me, I won my biggest title last year here,” Norrie said. “I have another chance to work on my game and maybe enjoy the beach a little.”

Norrie upset Carlos Alcaraz in the 2023 final and both are seeded to make the final again.

The second-seeded Norrie will face Chile’s Tomas Barrios Vera next.

Also, fourth-seeded player Francisco Cerundolo of Argentina won.

Alcaraz will play his opener on Tuesday against home crowd hope Thiago Monteiro, and three-time major winner Stan Wawrinka will take on Argentina’s Facundo Diaz Acosta, fresh from winning the Argentina Open on Sunday as a wild card.

