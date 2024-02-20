MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Dubai Championships: Azarenka lines up Rybakina in second round

The top four women — Iga Swiatek, Aryna Sabalenka, Coco Gauff, Rybakina — are reunited for the first time since the Australian Open. All of them received first-round byes and will play on Tuesday.

Published : Feb 20, 2024 08:48 IST , Dubai - 1 MIN READ

AP
Victoria Azarenka returns the ball to Arantxa Rus of Netherlands during a match of the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships in Dubai.
Victoria Azarenka returns the ball to Arantxa Rus of Netherlands during a match of the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships in Dubai. | Photo Credit: KAMRAN JEBREILI/ AP
infoIcon

Victoria Azarenka returns the ball to Arantxa Rus of Netherlands during a match of the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships in Dubai. | Photo Credit: KAMRAN JEBREILI/ AP

Former No. 1 Victoria Azarenka put away Arantxa Rus of the Netherlands 6-2, 6-4 and set up a second-round matchup with Elena Rybakina at the Dubai Championships on Monday.

The top four women — Iga Swiatek, Aryna Sabalenka, Coco Gauff, Rybakina — are reunited for the first time since the Australian Open. All of them received first-round byes and will play on Tuesday.

No. 1-ranked Swiatek overcame Rybakina in the Doha final on Saturday. The Doha-Dubai title double was last achieved in 2007 by Justine Henin. Swiatek lost in the final last year. She starts against former U.S. Open champion Sloane Stephens.

No. 2 Sabalenka ends a three-week layoff since winning her second straight Australian Open. She faces Donna Vekic but has never passed the Dubai quarterfinals.

No. 3 Gauff has Elisabetta Cocciaretto of Italy, and No. 4 Rybakina plays Azarenka. She has a 2-0 record against Azarenka.

ALSO READ: Gauff keen for tennis to follow basketball in male vs female duels

Former champions Elena Svitolina and No. 9-seeded Jelena Ostapenko won.

Svitolina, the winner in 2017 and 2018, defeated fellow Ukrainian Anhelina Kalinina 6-3, 7-6 (7).

Ostapenko defied 11 aces from Wang Xiyu of China to prevail 5-7, 6-2, 6-3 in two hours. The 2022 champion has won in Adelaide and Linz already this year.

Also in form is Karolina Pliskova, a former finalist. The Czech won in Cluj-Napoca two weeks ago and reached the Doha semifinals last week. Pliskova defeated Zhang Shuai of China 6-3, 7-5.

Related stories

Related Topics

Dubai Championships /

Victoria Azarenka /

Elena Rybakina /

Iga Swiatek /

Coco Gauff /

Aryna Sabalenka /

WTA

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Dubai Championships: Azarenka lines up Rybakina in second round
    AP
  2. Pep Guardiola sorry for Kalvin Phillips ‘overweight’ jibe
    AFP
  3. IND vs ENG: Bazball is not going anywhere, but there’s a caveat
    Ayan Acharya
  4. WPL 2024: ‘Rejection has been some sort of a motivation for me’, says Chamari Athapaththu
    Shayan Acharya
  5. La Liga: Girona loses to Athletic Bilbao, misses chance to cut into Real Madrid’s lead
    AP
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

A night full of stars

Ayon Sengupta
One of a kind: Muttiah Muralitharan, an unparallelled match-winner, was conferred with Sportstar’s first-ever International Icon Award at the Sportstar Aces Awards function in Mumbai.

Muttiah Muralitharan: In a league of his own

Shayan Acharya
+ SEE all Stories

More on Tennis

  1. Dubai Championships: Azarenka lines up Rybakina in second round
    AP
  2. Maha Open Challenger: Poonacha, Mukund advance to second round
    Kamesh Srinivasan
  3. Seongchan Hong in a race against time to realise his dreams
    N. Sudarshan
  4. Gauff keen for tennis to follow basketball in male vs female duels
    AFP
  5. Injury-plagued Napolitano breathes sigh of relief after first challenger title in seven years
    Nihit Sachdeva
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Dubai Championships: Azarenka lines up Rybakina in second round
    AP
  2. Pep Guardiola sorry for Kalvin Phillips ‘overweight’ jibe
    AFP
  3. IND vs ENG: Bazball is not going anywhere, but there’s a caveat
    Ayan Acharya
  4. WPL 2024: ‘Rejection has been some sort of a motivation for me’, says Chamari Athapaththu
    Shayan Acharya
  5. La Liga: Girona loses to Athletic Bilbao, misses chance to cut into Real Madrid’s lead
    AP
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment