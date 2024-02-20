Former No. 1 Victoria Azarenka put away Arantxa Rus of the Netherlands 6-2, 6-4 and set up a second-round matchup with Elena Rybakina at the Dubai Championships on Monday.
The top four women — Iga Swiatek, Aryna Sabalenka, Coco Gauff, Rybakina — are reunited for the first time since the Australian Open. All of them received first-round byes and will play on Tuesday.
No. 1-ranked Swiatek overcame Rybakina in the Doha final on Saturday. The Doha-Dubai title double was last achieved in 2007 by Justine Henin. Swiatek lost in the final last year. She starts against former U.S. Open champion Sloane Stephens.
No. 2 Sabalenka ends a three-week layoff since winning her second straight Australian Open. She faces Donna Vekic but has never passed the Dubai quarterfinals.
No. 3 Gauff has Elisabetta Cocciaretto of Italy, and No. 4 Rybakina plays Azarenka. She has a 2-0 record against Azarenka.
ALSO READ: Gauff keen for tennis to follow basketball in male vs female duels
Former champions Elena Svitolina and No. 9-seeded Jelena Ostapenko won.
Svitolina, the winner in 2017 and 2018, defeated fellow Ukrainian Anhelina Kalinina 6-3, 7-6 (7).
Ostapenko defied 11 aces from Wang Xiyu of China to prevail 5-7, 6-2, 6-3 in two hours. The 2022 champion has won in Adelaide and Linz already this year.
Also in form is Karolina Pliskova, a former finalist. The Czech won in Cluj-Napoca two weeks ago and reached the Doha semifinals last week. Pliskova defeated Zhang Shuai of China 6-3, 7-5.
Latest on Sportstar
- Dubai Championships: Azarenka lines up Rybakina in second round
- Pep Guardiola sorry for Kalvin Phillips ‘overweight’ jibe
- IND vs ENG: Bazball is not going anywhere, but there’s a caveat
- WPL 2024: ‘Rejection has been some sort of a motivation for me’, says Chamari Athapaththu
- La Liga: Girona loses to Athletic Bilbao, misses chance to cut into Real Madrid’s lead
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE