Qatar Open: Bopanna-Shapovalov pair reaches quarterfinals

Indo-Canadian pair of Rohan Bopanna and Denis Shapovalov progressed to the quarterfinals of the Qatar Open in Doha on Monday.

The duo beat the Slovak-Czech pair of Alex Molcan and Jiri Vesely 7-5, 4-6, 10-6 and will on Wednesday face the winner of the match between fourth-seeded Belgian pair of Sander Gille and Joran Vliegen and the wildcard duo of Mubarak Zaid of Qatar and Malek Jaziri of Turkey.

READ: Djokovic: Will sacrifice trophies if told to get Covid-19 jab

Bopanna has had a decent season so far winning titles in Adelaide and Pune with compatriot Ramkumar Ramanathan while also reaching the quarterfinals in Rotterdam last week with Shapovalov.

Shapovalov started this year by leading Canada to the ATP Cup title after beating Daniil Medvedev's Russia in the summit clash. He then went on to make it to the singles' quarterfinals of the Australian Open, beating Olympic champion Alexander Zverev on the way, before losing to eventual title winner Rafael Nadal.

However, last week in Rotterdam, Shapovalov lost 4-6, 4-6 to Czech qualifier Jiri Lehecka in the opening round.