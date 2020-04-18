Tennis Serena Williams takes on Federer's 'wall challenge' Tennis superstar Serena Williams successfully completed Roger Federer's online wall challenge as she posted a video of the task on social media. Team Sportstar 18 April, 2020 15:05 IST Team Sportstar 18 April, 2020 15:05 IST Serena Williams takes on Federer's 'wall challenge' Alexander and Mischa Zverev join Bayern in cyber-training Nadal expecting lengthy wait before tennis resumes Flashback - Stars prepare for 2010 Monte-Carlo Masters More Videos WATCH: Federer urges fans to stay home during coronavirus Roger Federer takes to Twitter for virtual coaching session Miami Open Rewind - 2019’s Big Winners Quiz: How well do you know Wimbledon? Nadal sends message of support to Spain's emergency services Indian Wells cancelled due to coronavirus concerns HIGHLIGHTS: Sabalenka dominates Kvitova to take Doha crown HIGHLIGHTS: Djokovic beats Tsitsipas to clinch Dubai crown