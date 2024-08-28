MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

US Open 2024: Heading to retirement, Danielle Collins makes quick exit in final singles appearance

US Open 2024: Danielle Collins, the No. 11 seed who has announced her plans to retire after the season, lost to fellow American Caroline Dolehide 1-6, 7-5, 6-4.

Published : Aug 28, 2024 10:57 IST , NEW YORK - 2 MINS READ

AP
Caroline Dolehide (USA)(L) hugs Danielle Collins (USA)(R) at the net after their women’s singles match.
Caroline Dolehide (USA)(L) hugs Danielle Collins (USA)(R) at the net after their women’s singles match. | Photo Credit: Reuters
infoIcon

Caroline Dolehide (USA)(L) hugs Danielle Collins (USA)(R) at the net after their women’s singles match. | Photo Credit: Reuters

Danielle Collins was in no mood to stick around for a celebration.

So after being upset in the first round of the US Open on Tuesday for a disappointing ending to her final Grand Slam singles tournament, Collins took off quickly for the locker room.

Collins, the No. 11 seed who has announced her plans to retire after the season, lost to fellow American Caroline Dolehide 1-6, 7-5, 6-4. The US Tennis Association appeared set to honour Collins, but she bolted, with US Open tournament director Stacey Allaster following behind carrying a yellow bouquet of flowers.

“I just would prefer to do something like that maybe in private,” Collins said. “But I feel like I’ve gotten enough attention to last a lifetime.

“I was kind of thinking of that movie, I think it was ‘Meet the Parents’ or ‘Meet the Fockers,’ where Gaylord has a shrine and all his 18th-place medals. I don’t want to be like Gaylord, so I think I’m good.”

Dominic Thiem, the 2020 US Open men’s champion, and Diego Schwartzman, twice a quarterfinalist in Flushing Meadows, were honored after losing their final matches at the tournament on Monday. But Collins, who is still entered in doubles, said she had asked not to have a presentation on the court.

It has been a strong final season for Collins, who turns 31 in December. After announcing her plans at the Australian Open and saying she wanted to start a family, Collins earned her first WTA 1000 level title in Miami, then won again in Charleston and returned to the top 10. She played so well that she has been asked if she might reconsider her retirement plans.

But Collins has battled an abdominal injury since the Paris Olympics and had to pull out of hard-court warmup events at Toronto and Cincinnati.

That affected her preparation against Dolehide, an opponent she had defeated in five of their six meetings. Dolehide, who turns 26 next Thursday, earned her first career singles victory at the U.S. Open.

After a hug at the net, Collins was quickly gone. She’ll be back for doubles and doesn’t seem certain about anything after that.

“I mean, I’m still playing the rest of the year, or at least that’s the plan right now,” she said. “You never know with life’s challenges and health stuff. We’ll see.

“But yeah, I was kind of just bummed I couldn’t play some of my best tennis.”

Related Topics

US Open /

US Open 2024 /

Danielle Collins /

Grand Slam /

WTA

Latest on Sportstar

  1. US Open 2024: Heading to retirement, Danielle Collins makes quick exit in final singles appearance
    AP
  2. Premier League 2024-25: Brighton takes summer spending beyond $250M by signing Turkey left-back Ferdi Kadioglu
    AP
  3. US Open 2024: Sofia Kenin reaches second round after beating former champion Emma Raducanu
    Reuters
  4. UCL playoffs: Young Boys ousts Galatasaray, Salzburg qualifies for new-look UEFA Champions League
    Reuters
  5. WI vs SA, 3rd T20I: West Indies beats South Africa by eight wickets to sweep series 3-0
    AP
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: India’s Paris medal tally paints a bleak picture

Ayon Sengupta
Doyen of the sport: P. R. Sreejesh, who has played over 300 international matches, has been one of India’s most consistent players. He has helped India win several tournaments, including the Olympic bronze medals at the Tokyo and Paris Olympics.

Farewell Sreejesh, the man who brought us saves, memories and tears

Y. B. Sarangi
+ SEE all Stories

More on Tennis

  1. US Open 2024: Heading to retirement, Danielle Collins makes quick exit in final singles appearance
    AP
  2. US Open 2024: Sofia Kenin reaches second round after beating former champion Emma Raducanu
    Reuters
  3. Dan Evans upsets Karen Khachanov in longest-ever US Open match
    Reuters
  4. US Open 2024: Carlos Alcaraz given a scare by qualifier Li Tu before advancing to second round
    Reuters
  5. US Open 2024: Jannik Sinner overcomes slow start to reach second round amid doping cloud
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. US Open 2024: Heading to retirement, Danielle Collins makes quick exit in final singles appearance
    AP
  2. Premier League 2024-25: Brighton takes summer spending beyond $250M by signing Turkey left-back Ferdi Kadioglu
    AP
  3. US Open 2024: Sofia Kenin reaches second round after beating former champion Emma Raducanu
    Reuters
  4. UCL playoffs: Young Boys ousts Galatasaray, Salzburg qualifies for new-look UEFA Champions League
    Reuters
  5. WI vs SA, 3rd T20I: West Indies beats South Africa by eight wickets to sweep series 3-0
    AP
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment