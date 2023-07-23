Sumit Nagal wins Tampere Open; beats Dalibor Svrcina 6-4, 7-5

Indian tennis player Sumit Nagal beat Dalibor Svrcina of the Czech Republic in straight sets to clinch the Tampere Open title on Sunday.

Nagal beat Svrcina 6-4, 7-5, to emerge victorious.

This is Nagal’s fourth ATP Challenger title overall and his second this year. He had won the Garden Open in Rome in April.

Nagal was off to a wobbly start, losing his first serve game as Svrcina raced to a 3-0 lead and extended it to 4-1.

However, the Indian immediately regained his composure and broke back successively on three occasions to send the Czech onto the backfoot. The seventh-seeded Indian eventually seized the opening set 6-4, thanks to some great play from the baseline.

Having shown composure in the latter stages of the opening set, Nagal started positively in the following set and broke Svrcina to race to a 4-1 lead. However, the fifth-seed Czech used his smarts and instantly broke back to get things back on serve. Regardless, the break wasn’t enough to trouble Nagal, as he upped his ante and re-broke Svrcina, eventually taking a 5-3 lead.

Svrcina engaged in some exhilarating rallies during Nagal’s serve and broke back again to take the match to the decider.

At 5-5, Nagal broke Svrcina yet again, leading 6-5. Serving it out for the championship, the Czech engaged in some last-gasp power-hitting and saved three match points. Finally, he fumbled on the fourth match point as Nagal closed the contest in an hour and 44 minutes.