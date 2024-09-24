World No. 8 Hubert Hurkacz to fund Poland’s flood victims

Hubert Hurkacz on Tuesday announced that he will donate 100 euros (9330 INR) to Poland flood victims for every ace he hits until the end of the season.

Poland has witnessed one of its worst floods in the last two decades.

At least 23 people died reportedly across central Europe this week due to the floods in the region. The areas along the Czech-Polish border have been particularly hard hit since the weekend.

“I will be donating 100 Euros for every ace I hit to support those affected by the devastating floods in Poland. For me, sport is not just a competition, but also a platform to drive impact,” wrote Hurkacz on X (earlier Twitter.)

The floods have left a trail of destruction from Romania to Poland, spreading mud and debris in towns, destroying bridges, submerging cars and leaving authorities and householders with a bill for damages that will run into billions of dollars.

This photo provided by the state company Polish Waters shows the Oder River flood waters channelled into and contained by the newly-built Lower Raciborz Reservoir that has spared the cities of Opole and Wroclaw from flooding, in Raciborz, southwestern Poland. | Photo Credit: AP

Poland will mobilise up to 23 billion zlotys ($6.02 billion) some of it from the European Union, to deal with the aftermath of severe flooding, Prime Minister Donald Tusk said on Tuesday.

The World No. 8 became a part of an exclusive club of nine players who have achieved the feat of serving 1000-plus aces during an ATP Tour season.

Hurkacz is seeded second in the Tokyo Open and will face American Marcos Giron in the round of 32 on Wednesday.

(With inputs from Reuters)