US Open 2023, Day 10 Order of Play: Alcaraz faces Zverev, Sabalenka takes on Zheng in quarterfinals

Carlos Alcaraz and Aryna Sabalenka will look to book their spots in the semifinals of the US Open in New York on Wednesday.
Defending champion and top men’s seed Alcaraz takes on 12th-seeded German and 2020 runner-up Alexander Zverev on the Arthur Ashe Stadium.
The other men’s quarterfinal of the day will be an all-Russian clash between 2021 champion Daniil Medvedev and Andrey Rublev
Where to watch US Open 2023 in India?
In women’s singles, second seed and reigning Australian Open champion will face Qinwen Zheng, the 23rd seed from China. In the final women’s quarterfinal, 2017 runner-up and 17th-seeded American Madison Keys will be up against ninth-seeded Czech and reigning Wimbledon champion Marketa Vondrousova.
Here’s the full list of quarterfinal fixtures (singles only) for day 10 of US Open 2023:
Arthur Ashe Stadium
Women’s Singles: [2] Aryna Sabalenka vs [23] Qinwen Zheng (CHN) - 9:30PM IST
Men’s Singles: [3] Daniil Medvedev vs [8] Andrey Rublev
Women’s Singles: [9] Marketa Vondrousova (CZE) vs [17] Madison Keys (USA) - 4:30AM IST
Men’s Singles: [1] Carlos Alcaraz (ESP) vs [12] Alexander Zverev (GER)
