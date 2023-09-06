US Open 2023, Day 10 Order of Play: Alcaraz faces Zverev, Sabalenka takes on Zheng in quarterfinals

Carlos Alcaraz and Aryna Sabalenka will look to book their spots in the semifinals of the US Open in New York on Wednesday.

Defending champion and top men’s seed Alcaraz takes on 12th-seeded German and 2020 runner-up Alexander Zverev on the Arthur Ashe Stadium.

The other men’s quarterfinal of the day will be an all-Russian clash between 2021 champion Daniil Medvedev and Andrey Rublev

Where to watch US Open 2023 in India? In India, viewers will be able to watch the live telecast of the US Open on Sony Sports Ten 2 & Sony Sports Ten 2 HD, Sony Sports Ten 5 & Sony Sports Ten 5 HD channels while the live streaming will be available on Sony Liv.

In women’s singles, second seed and reigning Australian Open champion will face Qinwen Zheng, the 23rd seed from China. In the final women’s quarterfinal, 2017 runner-up and 17th-seeded American Madison Keys will be up against ninth-seeded Czech and reigning Wimbledon champion Marketa Vondrousova.

Here’s the full list of quarterfinal fixtures (singles only) for day 10 of US Open 2023:

Arthur Ashe Stadium

Women’s Singles: [2] Aryna Sabalenka vs [23] Qinwen Zheng (CHN) - 9:30PM IST

Men’s Singles: [3] Daniil Medvedev vs [8] Andrey Rublev

Women’s Singles: [9] Marketa Vondrousova (CZE) vs [17] Madison Keys (USA) - 4:30AM IST

Men’s Singles: [1] Carlos Alcaraz (ESP) vs [12] Alexander Zverev (GER)