MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

US Open 2023, Day 10 Order of Play: Alcaraz faces Zverev, Sabalenka takes on Zheng in quarterfinals

US Open 2023, September 6 schedule: Carlos Alcaraz and Aryna Sabalenka will be in action in the quarterfinals on the Arthur Ashe Stadium in New York on Wednesday.

Published : Sep 06, 2023 07:11 IST , CHENNAI - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
Carlos Alcaraz (left) and Aryna Sabalenka (right) play in the US Open quarterfinals on Wednesday.
Carlos Alcaraz (left) and Aryna Sabalenka (right) play in the US Open quarterfinals on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES
infoIcon

Carlos Alcaraz (left) and Aryna Sabalenka (right) play in the US Open quarterfinals on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES

Carlos Alcaraz and Aryna Sabalenka will look to book their spots in the semifinals of the US Open in New York on Wednesday.

Defending champion and top men’s seed Alcaraz takes on 12th-seeded German and 2020 runner-up Alexander Zverev on the Arthur Ashe Stadium.

The other men’s quarterfinal of the day will be an all-Russian clash between 2021 champion Daniil Medvedev and Andrey Rublev

Where to watch US Open 2023 in India?
In India, viewers will be able to watch the live telecast of the US Open on Sony Sports Ten 2 & Sony Sports Ten 2 HD, Sony Sports Ten 5 & Sony Sports Ten 5 HD channels while the live streaming will be available on Sony Liv.

In women’s singles, second seed and reigning Australian Open champion will face Qinwen Zheng, the 23rd seed from China. In the final women’s quarterfinal, 2017 runner-up and 17th-seeded American Madison Keys will be up against ninth-seeded Czech and reigning Wimbledon champion Marketa Vondrousova.

Here’s the full list of quarterfinal fixtures (singles only) for day 10 of US Open 2023:

Arthur Ashe Stadium

Women’s Singles: [2] Aryna Sabalenka vs [23] Qinwen Zheng (CHN) - 9:30PM IST

Men’s Singles: [3] Daniil Medvedev vs [8] Andrey Rublev

Women’s Singles: [9] Marketa Vondrousova (CZE) vs [17] Madison Keys (USA) - 4:30AM IST

Men’s Singles: [1] Carlos Alcaraz (ESP) vs [12] Alexander Zverev (GER)

Related stories

Related Topics

ATP /

WTA /

US Open 2023 /

US Open /

Carlos Alcaraz /

Daniil Medvedev /

Aryna Sabalenka

Latest on Sportstar

  1. US Open 2023, Day 10 Order of Play: Alcaraz faces Zverev, Sabalenka takes on Zheng in quarterfinals
    Team Sportstar
  2. US Open 2023: Bopanna-Ebden pair reaches semifinals with straight-sets win
    Team Sportstar
  3. Asia Cup 2023: Very disappointed but we gave our 100 per cent, says Afghanistan captain Shahidi
    PTI
  4. US Open 2023: Gauff thrashes Ostapenko to reach semifinal
    Reuters
  5. Ireland’s Evan Ferguson will miss Euro qualifiers against France and Netherlands through injury
    AP
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Deeds, not words — need of the hour for women in football

Ayon Sengupta
Neeraj Chopra underlined his claim as the greatest Indian athlete off all time as he completed his gauntlet with a World Championship gold in javelin throw — the one medal that had eluded him in his remarkable career thus far.

World Athletics Championships 2023: In the end, it does matter for team India

Jonathan Selvaraj
+ SEE all Stories

More on Tennis

  1. US Open 2023, Day 10 Order of Play: Alcaraz faces Zverev, Sabalenka takes on Zheng in quarterfinals
    Team Sportstar
  2. US Open 2023: Bopanna-Ebden pair reaches semifinals with straight-sets win
    Team Sportstar
  3. US Open 2023: Gauff thrashes Ostapenko to reach semifinal
    Reuters
  4. Busy schedule ahead for India Davis Cup team and national coach, Zeeshan Ali
    Kamesh Srinivasan
  5. US Open 2023: Novak Djokovic vs Taylor Fritz, Quarterfinal Preview, Head-to-head record, live streaming info
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. US Open 2023, Day 10 Order of Play: Alcaraz faces Zverev, Sabalenka takes on Zheng in quarterfinals
    Team Sportstar
  2. US Open 2023: Bopanna-Ebden pair reaches semifinals with straight-sets win
    Team Sportstar
  3. Asia Cup 2023: Very disappointed but we gave our 100 per cent, says Afghanistan captain Shahidi
    PTI
  4. US Open 2023: Gauff thrashes Ostapenko to reach semifinal
    Reuters
  5. Ireland’s Evan Ferguson will miss Euro qualifiers against France and Netherlands through injury
    AP
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment