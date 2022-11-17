Volleyball

Prime Volleyball 2: Harilal named Kochi Blue Spikers’ new head coach

The Kochi Blue Spikers have appointed former Indian assistant coach S.T. Harilal as the team’s new head coach for the second Prime Volleyball League which will be held early next year.

Stan Rayan
17 November, 2022 20:21 IST
17 November, 2022 20:21 IST
Harilal, the new Blue Spikers’ new head coach.

“Harilal is a seasoned and accomplished coach who is capable of motivating players and taking their game to the next level,” said Thomas Muthoot, the Executive Director of Muthoot Fincorp and owner of Kochi Blue Spikers.

M.H. Kumara was the head coach of the Blue Spikers in the first edition of the PVL.

