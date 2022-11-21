Prime Volleyball League 2nd season set to start on February 4

The second season of the Prime Volleyball League will start on February 4, 2023.

There will be a total of 31 matches, which will be held across Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and Kochi in a round-robin format, with the top four teams qualifying for the semifinals.

The final of the eight-team league will be held in Kochi. However, the date for the final has not been announced yet.

All eight franchises - Calicut Heroes, Kochi Blue Spikers, Ahmedabad Defenders, Hyderabad Black Hawks, Chennai Blitz, Bengaluru Torpedoes, Mumbai Meteors, and Kolkata Thunderbolts - will play a round-robin before the top four teams in the league stage qualify for the Semi-Finals. The Final of the RuPay Prime Volleyball League will be played in Kochi.

