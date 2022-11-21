Volleyball

Prime Volleyball League 2nd season set to start on February 4

Matches will be held across Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and Kochi in a round-robin format, with the top four teams qualifying for the semifinals.

Team Sportstar
New Delhi 21 November, 2022 11:49 IST
FILE PHOTO: Kolkata Thunderbolts won the inaugural Rupay Prime Volleyball League.

FILE PHOTO: Kolkata Thunderbolts won the inaugural Rupay Prime Volleyball League. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The second season of the Prime Volleyball League will start on February 4, 2023.

There will be a total of 31 matches, which will be held across Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and Kochi in a round-robin format, with the top four teams qualifying for the semifinals.

The final of the eight-team league will be held in Kochi. However, the date for the final has not been announced yet.

All eight franchises - Calicut Heroes, Kochi Blue Spikers, Ahmedabad Defenders, Hyderabad Black Hawks, Chennai Blitz, Bengaluru Torpedoes, Mumbai Meteors, and Kolkata Thunderbolts - will play a round-robin before the top four teams in the league stage qualify for the Semi-Finals. The Final of the RuPay Prime Volleyball League will be played in Kochi.

Prime Volley League Franchises:
Calicut Heroes, Kochi Blue Spikers, Ahmedabad Defenders, Hyderabad Black Hawks, Chennai Blitz, Bengaluru Torpedoes, Mumbai Meteors, Kolkata Thunderbolts. 
Live telecast and streaming info:
The matches will be live telecast on Sony Sports Ten 1, Sony Sports Ten 3 and Sony Sports Ten 4, while SonyLIV has the live streaming right for the tournament. The league will also be streamed internationally on Volleyball World after FIVB, the commercial arm of the sport, and Volleyball World have reached an agreement.

