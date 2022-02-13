PVL 2022: Hyderabad Black Hawks routs Chennai Blitz

Hyderabad Black Hawks recorded its second win from four games defeating Chennai Blitz 15-14, 15-11, 15-14, 15-7, 15-13 in the Rupay Prime Volleyball League at the GMC Balayogi Stadium on Sunday.

Blitz seemed in a hurry in the first set, taking a convincing 8-3 lead thanks to the spiking prowess of Bruno da Silva, Naveen Raja Jacob with G.S. Akhin doubling up as a blocker and attacker. They helped Blitz lead 13-8, and from then on it was Hawks comeback story.

Once Bruno's serve went out with Blitz at 13-8, Hawks seized on the opening as attacker S.V. Guru Prasanth, who was outstanding right through and player of the match, and setters- Vipul Kumar, George Antony and S. Praful, were just too good as Black Hawks clinched the first set.

In the second set, Chennai took a 10-7 lead again, but it was obvious that the defence looked confused, and G.R. Vaishnav was off-colour.

On the other hand, Guru continued with his power; Vipul and Amit Gulia made their presence in the blocks and also set up beautifully.

The third set began on an even note with lead changing sides till it was eight-all when Hyderabad won a super point thanks to the double-block by Guru and Praful. Then Guru looked unstoppable every time he leapt in the air to essay his trademark spikes.

Suddenly, even the Blitz attack fell apart as it ran into the solid defence of Vipul, Praful and Jobin Varghese and on the other hand, Guru scored points regularly to clinch the match after the third set itself.

This was Blitz’ third straight defeat in three matches.