PVL 2024: Mumbai Meteors hands Calicut Heroes its first defeat of the season

Ajith Lal gave Mumbai an explosive start but service errors from it kept Calicut in the game. Finally though, Mumbai closed out the game with a Shubham Chaudhary special.

Published : Feb 28, 2024 23:01 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Mumbai Meteors celebrates the win against Calicut Heroes in the Prime Volleyball League 2024.
Mumbai Meteors celebrates the win against Calicut Heroes in the Prime Volleyball League 2024. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement
infoIcon

Mumbai Meteors celebrates the win against Calicut Heroes in the Prime Volleyball League 2024. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Mumbai Meteors rocked the Calicut Heroes with a thunderous win in the third season of the Prime Volleyball League, with scores of 15-13, 9-15, 21-19, 15-12, at the Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium, Chennai on Wednesday.

Shubham Chaudhary was named the Player of the Match.

Ajith Lal gave Mumbai an explosive start but service errors from it kept Calicut in the game. As Mumbai threatened from the middle, Calicut employed Danial Moatazedi to counter the danger.

Shubham’s ace serve pumped up Mumbai as Mohan Ukkrapandian struggled to play the ball freely to his attackers. Shameem helped his side in attacks and Mumbai took the lead.

As Jerome Vinith began firing from the outside, Amit Gulia began testing Calicut’s defence. M Ashwin Raj’s clever attacks helped the Calicut find its own path to get back into the match.

EARLIER FROM THE LEAGUE: PVL 2024: Calicut Heroes routs Kolkata Thunderbolts

Vikas Maan-led three-man block prevented Amit’s pipe attack and the momentum of the game shifted towards Calicut. Luiz Perotto’s presence up front further provided Calicut options in attacks, but Shubham’s incessant spikes kept Mumbai in the hunt.

Setter Vipul Kumar’s passing helped Mumbai as Amit kept hammering powerful spikes. Despite Ukkra’s clever play and Chirag Yadav’s spikes, Mumbai took control of the game with smarter decisions.

Calicut’s bold move to call for a Super Point went wrong as Amit leapt high to deliver a monstrous hit, and Mumbai closed out the game with a Shubham special to hand Calicut its first loss of the season.

